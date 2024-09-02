Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
2080917
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in driver startup failure when working in pass-through mode and dual port devices.
Keywords: Pass-through mode, dual port devices
Discovered in Version: 12.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 12.28.2006
2131495
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the DCR to be destroyed before the retry option managed to work when the retry timeout is too big. in this case the DCR' time-to-live was increased, and the the maximum retry timeout was decreased.
Keywords: Timeout DC
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 12.28.1002
2200390
Description: Increased PHY power consumption limit to 1.5w.
Keywords: Power consumption limit increase
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 12.28.1002
2169365
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PortCounters.PortRcvErr / PPCNT.infiniband_counters.PortRcvErr not to report port icrc errors.
Keywords: InfiniBand, ICRC, PortRcvErr, PortCounters
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 12.28.1002
2126484
Description: Fixed a rare case where the the device hanged while running the sw reset flow under heavy stress and with many open resources.
Keywords: sw reset
Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008
Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000
2119975
Description: Fixed low PXE performance while using the VSC to trigger the send_ring_doorbells.
Keywords: NODNIC, DOORBELL
Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008
Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000
2120096
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented IPoIB and DC from working together.
Keywords: IB DC, IPoIB
Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008
Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000
2120096
Description: Fixed DC functionality issues.
Keywords: DC
Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008
Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000
2107103
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the desched_threshold field from working properly.
Keywords: DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 12.27.2008
1949324
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the ZTR counters query to always return 0.
Keywords: ZTR counters
Discovered in Version: 12.26.4012
Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016
2064453
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from going into the bypass mode when the BMC disabled the hardware arbitration.
Keywords: BMC, hardware arbitration, bypass mode
Discovered in Version: 12.26.4012
Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016
2003634
Description: Fixed a performance degradation issue, and a high packet drop when SR-IOV was enabled and packets went through the FDB default behaviour.
Keywords: SR-IOV, FDB, Packet drop
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016
1938614
Description: Due to the string DB not being updated after Live-Patch, the tracer cannot function after Live-Patch.
Keywords: Live-Patch, LFWP, mlxfwreset, strings
Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040
Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016
1993707
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused other active functions to receive a malformed CQE during driver (PF or VF) unload or FLR flows.
Keywords: Malformed CQE
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016
1973826
Description: Fixed an issue that cause the firmware to hang when an FLR occurred at the same time as the teardown. As a result, the teardown flow took a lock, and never released it because it was being aborted by an FLR.
Keywords: FLR, teardown
Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040
Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016
1929850
Description: Creating an NVMoF offloaded target while running the LFWP flow may cause the device to become unstable.
Keywords: Live Firmware Patch, LFWP, NVME
Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040
Fixed in Release: 12.26.4012
1778343
Description: Fixed an issue that caused IPoIB not to function when there were DC CNAK QPs active.
Keywords: IPoIB
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040
1803791
Description: On rare occasions, when firmware coalesce Host stuck events occur, a async event might be delayed to be reported, and not be triggered until the next time the PCIe hangs on one of the hosts.
Keywords: PCIe Error Notification
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040
1824111
Description: Renamed the GMP Mellanox Vendor Specific External Capability mask enum from IsDiagnosticCountersSupported to IsDiagnosticDataSupported.
Keywords: GMP Mellanox Vendor Specific External Capability mask DiagnosticData
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040
1822787
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a function to misbehave when a PCIe TLP was set with a poisoned indication.
Keywords: PCIe TLP
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040