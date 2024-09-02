Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
12.28.2006
NC-SI
Added a new NC-SI command (get_device_id) to report a unique device identifier.
Non-Volatile Configurations
Added a new Non-Volatile Configuration parameter to control VL15 buffer size (VL15_BUFFER_SIZE).
Note: VL15 buffer size enlargement will decrease all other VLs buffers size.
Bug Fixes
Feature/Change
Description
12.28.1002
Hardware Tag Matching
Increased the maximum XRQ number to 512.
Bug Fixes
12.27.4000
Resourcedump
Added the following segments, as appeared in the PRM, to the Resource Dump:
Bug Fixes
12.27.2008
Bug Fixes
12.27.1016
RoCE Selective Repeat
RoCE Selective Repeat introduces a new QP retransmission mode in RoCE: recovery from packet drop by resending the dropped packet and not only all the PSN window (Go-Back-N protocol),This new capability comes with the following limitations:
RedFish (RDE)
Allows BMC to query and control NIC over RedFish API (https://www.dmtf.org/standards/redfish). Currently, the NIC supports reading data and setting basic Ethernet and InfiniBand parameters.
ECMP with RoCE Traffic
Enables matching of source_vhca_port in the FDB flow for ECMP hardware offload on a single FDB
Hardware Offloaded Rules (Resource Dump)
Added support for dumping hardware steering entries (raw data) using the resource dump API
Link Down Counter
The eth_link_down_counter now counts logical link downs as well.
Bug Fixes
Rev. 12.26.4012
Globally Disable RoCE through MST
Enables the user to globally disable RoCE on init by writing to the access register NCFG_REG.
Zero-Touch RoCE (ZTR) Slow Start
Enabled Zero-Touch RoCE (ZTR) slow start capability for responder flows.
Resource Dump
Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware.
Bug Fixes
Rev. 12.26.1040
ICMD and Diagnostic Counters
Enabled the firmware by using the ICMD commands to deal with diagnostic counters similar to cmdif. They can be called via the vsec space. The counters’ values are returned only via the tracer. The ICMD Query Caps indicate support and expose the list of the supported counters.
User Context Object (DEVX)
This is a containerized sandbox per user, to access PRM command securely by using General Object commands, UMEM and UCTX contexts. The allowed functionalities of this capability depend on the user permissions.
The following functionalities are still managed by the Kernel:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mellanox recommends upgrading your device firmware to this release to improve the device firmware security and reliability.
Bug Fixes
