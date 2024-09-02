Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.2302
Note

This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

12.28.2006

NC-SI

Added a new NC-SI command (get_device_id) to report a unique device identifier.

Non-Volatile Configurations

Added a new Non-Volatile Configuration parameter to control VL15 buffer size (VL15_BUFFER_SIZE).

Note: VL15 buffer size enlargement will decrease all other VLs buffers size.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

12.28.1002

Hardware Tag Matching

Increased the maximum XRQ number to 512.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

12.27.4000

Resourcedump

Added the following segments, as appeared in the PRM, to the Resource Dump:

  • PRM_QUERY_QP

  • PRM_QUERY_CQ

  • PRM_QUERY_MKEY

  • QUERY_VNIC_ENV

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

12.27.2008

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

12.27.1016

RoCE Selective Repeat

RoCE Selective Repeat introduces a new QP retransmission mode in RoCE: recovery from packet drop by resending the dropped packet and not only all the PSN window (Go-Back-N protocol),This new capability comes with the following limitations:

  • Selective repeat cannot be used with AR

  • Does not work with signature (T10-DIF)

  • Does not work with Tag Matching enabled

RedFish (RDE)

Allows BMC to query and control NIC over RedFish API (https://www.dmtf.org/standards/redfish). Currently, the NIC supports reading data and setting basic Ethernet and InfiniBand parameters.

ECMP with RoCE Traffic

Enables matching of source_vhca_port in the FDB flow for ECMP hardware offload on a single FDB

Hardware Offloaded Rules (Resource Dump)

Added support for dumping hardware steering entries (raw data) using the resource dump API

Link Down Counter

The eth_link_down_counter now counts logical link downs as well.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes

Rev. 12.26.4012

Globally Disable RoCE through MST

Enables the user to globally disable RoCE on init by writing to the access register NCFG_REG.

Zero-Touch RoCE (ZTR) Slow Start

Enabled Zero-Touch RoCE (ZTR) slow start capability for responder flows.

Resource Dump

Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes History.

Rev. 12.26.1040

ICMD and Diagnostic Counters

Enabled the firmware by using the ICMD commands to deal with diagnostic counters similar to cmdif. They can be called via the vsec space. The counters’ values are returned only via the tracer. The ICMD Query Caps indicate support and expose the list of the supported counters.

User Context Object (DEVX)

This is a containerized sandbox per user, to access PRM command securely by using General Object commands, UMEM and UCTX contexts. The allowed functionalities of this capability depend on the user permissions.

The following functionalities are still managed by the Kernel:

  • Resource cleaning

  • UCTX stamping

  • Blocking the physical address and IRQ from these UCTX

DEVX Support for Asynchronous Events

Added support for reporting the supported affiliated and unaffiliated asynchronous events to DEVX users through the command interface.

Zero-Touch-RoCE Counters

Zero-Touch-RoCE counters are now available to the user for debuggability purposes when using the Zero-Touch-RoCE feature.

Security Hardening Enhancements

This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements.

Mellanox recommends upgrading your device firmware to this release to improve the device firmware security and reliability.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes History.

