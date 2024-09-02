On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapters firmware . This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100Gb
1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting NVIDIA adapter cards to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|NVIDIA SKU
|Legacy OPN
|PSID
|Device Description
|
900-9X426-0014-ST0
|
MCX453A-FCAT
|
MT_2160110021
|
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X426-0015-ST0
|
MCX413A-GCAT
|
MT_2600110035
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X426-0054-ST0
|
MCX454A-FCAT
|
MT_2170110021
|
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0054-ST1
|
MCX416A-BCAT
|
MT_2130111027
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0056-ST1
|
MCX416A-CCAT
|
MT_2150110033
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X426-0014-ST1
|
MCX413A-BCAT
|
MT_2120110027
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0014-ST1
|
MCX415A-BCAT
|
MT_2120111027
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0056-ST3
|
MCX456A-ECAT
|
MT_2190110032
|
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0016-ST1
|
MCX415A-CCAT
|
MT_2140110033
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 100GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X426-0055-ST0
|
MCX414A-GCAT
|
MT_2610110035
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0015-ST0
|
MCX415A-GCAT
|
MT_2120110035
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0014-ST0
|
MCX455A-FCAT
|
MT_2160111021
|
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0016-ST0
|
MCX455A-ECAT
|
MT_2180110032
|
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X426-0054-SQ0
|
MCX414A-BCAT
|
MT_2130110027
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0055-ST0
|
MCX416A-GCAT
|
MT_2130110035
|
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4AC-0054-ST0
|
MCX456A-FCAT
|
MT_2170111021
|
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
Please refer to the LinkX® Cables and Transceivers web page (http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the list of supported cables.
Validated and Supported QDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
QDR
|
MC2206125-007
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m
Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
FDR10
|
MC2206128-004
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206128-005
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR10
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
Mellanox® optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC2207126-004
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-007
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 7m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-012
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 12m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-025
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-040
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-075
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
|
FDR
|
MMA1B00-F030D
|
Mellanox® transceiver, FDR, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 30m, DDMI
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
Mellanox® transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
Mellanox® active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
Mellanox® SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
Mellanox® SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
Mellanox® cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-005
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-007
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-004
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-005
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-006
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-007
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2101-X001B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
25GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
Mellanox® cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-ASHT
|
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, 85c, up to 100m
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
Mellanox® optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-004
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-005
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-004
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-005
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210128-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
Mellanox® optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GE
|
MC2609125-005
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
Mellanox® transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MC2210511-LR4
|
Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
56GE
|
MC2207126-004
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-025
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-040
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-075
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-E001
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-E002
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-E003
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
Mellanox® transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C001-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C002-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C003-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C005-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C007-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C010-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C015-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C020-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C030-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GE
|
MFA1A00-C050-TG
|
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V001E30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V003E26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V01AE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V02AE26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GbE
|
1-2053783-3
|
038-003-697, QSFP/QSFP, 100 OHM
|
10GbE
|
44X1371-N31295E
|
10G Amphenol Copper 7m cable
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
|
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 3m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
|
10GbE
|
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
|
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
|
10GbE
|
SFP-10GB-SR
|
Cisco SFP+ 10GB SR optic module
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
|
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
|
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
|
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU1M
|
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 1-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU2M
|
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2-meter
|
40GbE
|
AFBR-79EBPZ-CS2
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
40GbE
|
BN-QS-QS-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ DAC Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
40GbE
|
L45593-D118-B50
|
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
|
40GbE
|
QAOC-40G4F1A25-C
|
CISCO-DELTA 25m 40GbE AOC
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR4
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-ACU10M
|
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-AOC10M
|
Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-AOC25M
|
Cisco AOC 40GBE QSFP 25M
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-CU3M
|
Cisco PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
|
100GbE
|
10137498-2005LF
|
HPE 100GbE 2m copper cable
|
100GbE
|
10137498-2010LF
|
HPE 100GbE 4m copper cable
|
100GbE
|
AFBR-89CDDZ
|
QSFP28 Pluggable, Parallel Fiber-Optics Module 100 Gigabit Ethernet 850nm SR4, MMF, MPO Connector
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
|
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
FCBN425QE1C10-C1
|
100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 10M
Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB
|
MSB7790-XXX
|
36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB
|
MSB7700-XXX
|
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB 2
|
MSB7800-XXX
|
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
10GbE
|
N/A
|
5548UP
|
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050Q
|
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050S
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8264
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX3500
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Juniper
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S4810P-AC
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Force10
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3064
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
8164F
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S5000
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3132Q
|
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050QX
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8316
|
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
S6000
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2410-XXXX
|
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
|
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
|
Huawei
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
T7032-IX7
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Quanta
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
MLNX_OFED
|
5.1-2.5.8.0 / 5.1-0.6.6.0 / 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
5.1-2.5.8.0 / 5.1-0.6.6.0 / 5.0-2.1.8.0
|
WinOF-2
|
2.50.50000 / 2.40.50000 / 2.30
|
MFT
|
4.15.1 / 4.15.0 / 4.14.0-105
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.9.0900 onwards
|
Onyx
|
3.9.0900 onwards
|
ConnectX-4 Firmware
|
12.28.2006 / 12.28.1002 / 12.27.1016
|
SwitchX-IB™ Firmware
|
11.2008.0236 / 11.2000.2626
|
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
|
15.2008.0236 / 15.2000.2626
|
Linux Inbox Drivers
|
|
Windows Inbox Drivers
|
Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards. For further information see Supported Devices.
This firmware version is compiled with the following expansion ROMs and versions:
|
Expansion ROM
|
Supported Version
|
FlexBoot
|
3.6.102
|
UEFI
|
14.21.17
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Mellanox Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.54 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.