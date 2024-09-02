Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapters firmware . This firmware supports the following protocols:

InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR

Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100Gb

1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting NVIDIA adapter cards to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.