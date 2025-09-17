Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Discovered in Version: 22.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 22.46.1006
Internal Ref.
Issue
4368450
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4274327
Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.
Keywords: VQoS algorithm
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4274669
Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4319008
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
4199274
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020
Internal Ref.
Issue
4154495
Description: Fixed rare issue that caused traffic to halt and prevented recovery when the emulation doorbell malfunctioned.
Keywords: Doorbell
Discovered in Version: 22.43.2026
Fixed in Release: 22.44.1036
Internal Ref.
Issue
3961942
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014
4040226
Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.
Keywords: VF migration
Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014
4037364
Description: Fixed an upgrade issue that required firmware v22.36.1010 as an intermediate version when upgrading the firmware from v22.33.0428 or below to versions above 22.36.1010.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014
4014351
Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.
Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations
Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014