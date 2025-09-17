Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.46.3048
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Discovered in Version: 22.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 22.46.1006

4368450

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC_CNP_COUNT could not be reset using the pcc_counter.sh script in the DOCA tools.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4274327

Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4274669

Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4319008

Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4199274

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 22.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 22.45.1020

4154495

Description: Fixed rare issue that caused traffic to halt and prevented recovery when the emulation doorbell malfunctioned.

Keywords: Doorbell

Discovered in Version: 22.43.2026

Fixed in Release: 22.44.1036

3961942

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

4040226

Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.

Keywords: VF migration

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

4037364

Description: Fixed an upgrade issue that required firmware v22.36.1010 as an intermediate version when upgrading the firmware from v22.33.0428 or below to versions above 22.36.1010.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 22.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 22.43.1014
