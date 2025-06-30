Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Name
900-9X603-0056-DT0
MCX653106A-EFAT
MT_0000000219
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 2x8 in a row
900-9X6B4-0056-DT1
MCX614106A-CCAT
MT_0000000220
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6B4-0058-DT1
MCX614106A-VCAT
MT_0000000221
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0016-ST1
MCX653105A-ECAT
MT_0000000222
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0018-MT2 / 900-9X6AF-0018-SS0
MCX653105A-HDAT / MCX653105A-HDAL
MT_0000000223
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0056-MT1
MCX653106A-ECAT
MT_0000000224
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; H100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0058-ST1 / 900-9X6AF-0058-SS0
MCX653106A-HDAT / MCX653106A-HDAL
MT_0000000225
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6B4-0018-DT2
MCX654105A-HCAT
MT_0000000226
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6B4-0056-DT0
MCX654106A-ECAT
MT_0000000227
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR InfiniBand and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6B4-0058-DT0
MCX654106A-HCAT
MT_0000000228
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0018-MT1
MCX613105A-VDAT
MT_0000000234
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0056-ST0
MCX613106A-CCAT
MT_0000000235
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X6AF-0058-MT1
MCX613106A-VDAT
MT_0000000236
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X603-0016-DT0
MCX653105A-EFAT
MT_0000000237
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 Socket Direct 2x8 in a row; ROHS R6
900-9X6B4-0018-DT1
MCX614105A-VCAT
MT_0000000284
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card kit; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16
900-9X657-0008-SI0
MCX613436A-VDAI
MT_0000000294
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Internal Lock
900-9X657-0016-SI0
MCX653435A-EDAI
MT_0000000295
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16, Internal Lock
900-9X657-0018-SI0 / 900-9X657-0018-SE0
MCX653435A-HDAI / MCX653435A-HDAE
MT_0000000296
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock
900-9X657-0058-SI2 / 900-9X657-0058-SB0
MCX653436A-HDAI / MCX653436A-HDAB
MT_0000000297
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Dual-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock
900-9X628-0016-ST0
MCX651105A-EDAT
MT_0000000473
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE, single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x8, tall bracket
900-9X657-0018-MI0
MCX653435M-HDAI
MT_0000000601
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0; with host management; Single-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe4.0 x16; Internal Lock
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Firmware
20.39.5050 / 20.39.4082 / 20.39.3560
MLNX_OFED
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.26.1-28 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.26.1-28 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.300
UEFI
14.32.17
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2012.1010 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.3328 onwards