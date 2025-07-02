Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Name
900-9X662-0053-ST1
MCX631102AN-ADA
MT_0000000531
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto
900-9X662-0083-ST0
MCX631102AC-ADA
MT_0000000532
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
900-9X662-0063-ST0
MCX631102AE-ADAT
MT_0000000545
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot
900-9X625-0053-SB0
MCX631432AN-ADA
MT_0000000546
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X625-0083-SB0
MCX631432AC-ADA
MT_0000000547
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X659-0015-SB1
MCX631435AN-GDAB
MT_0000000548
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X659-0045-SB0
MCX631435AC-GDAB
MT_0000000549
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X659-0025-SB0
MCX631435AE-GDAB
MT_0000000550
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X625-0073-SB1
MCX631432AS-ADA
MT_0000000551
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Internal Lock Bracket
900-9X625-0063-SB0
MCX631432AE-ADAB
MT_0000000552
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X662-0073-ST0
MCX631102AS-ADA
MT_0000000575
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto;
900-9X601-0025-ST0
MCX631105AE-GDAT
MT_0000000587
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Tall Bracket
900-9X601-0015-SQ0
MCX631105AN-GDAT
MT_0000000589
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Tall Bracket
900-9X601-0045-ST0
MCX631105AC-GDAT
MT_0000000590
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Tall Bracket
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware
26.43.3608 / 26.43.2566 / 26.43.2026
DOCA-HOST
2.9.3 / 2.9.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_OFED
24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0 / 24.10-0.7.0.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0 / 24.10-0.7.0.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
24.10.50010 / 24.7.50000 / 24.4.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113 / 4.30.1-8
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113 / 4.30.1-8
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.500
UEFI
14.37.13
Cumulus
5.11.0.0026 onwards