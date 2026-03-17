Interfaces

The heatsink is attached to the ConnectX-6 IC to dissipate the heat from the ConnectX-6 IC. It is attached either by using four spring-loaded push pins that insert into four mounting holes or by screws.

ConnectX-6 IC has a thermal shutdown safety mechanism that automatically shuts down the ConnectX-6 card in cases of high-temperature events, improper thermal coupling or heatsink removal.

For the required airflow (LFM) per OPN, please refer to Specifications.

For MCX653105A-HDAL and MCX653106A-HDAL cards, the heatsink is compatible with a cold plate for liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platforms only.