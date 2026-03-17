Introduction

This is the user guide for InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX-6 integrated circuit device. ConnectX-6 connectivity provides the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0 servers used in enterprise datacenters and high-performance computing environments.

ConnectX-6 Virtual Protocol Interconnect® adapter cards provide up to two ports of 200Gb/s for InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity, sub-600ns latency and 200 million messages per second, enabling the highest performance and most flexible solution for the most demanding High-Performance Computing (HPC), storage, and datacenter applications.

ConnectX-6 is a groundbreaking addition to the NVIDIA ConnectX series of industry-leading adapter cards. In addition to all the existing innovative features of past ConnectX versions, ConnectX-6 offers a number of enhancements that further improve the performance and scalability of datacenter applications. In addition, specific PCIe stand-up cards are available with a cold plate for insertion into liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platforms.

ConnectX-6 is available in two form factors: low-profile stand-up PCIe and Open Compute Project (OCP) Spec 3.0 cards with QSFP connectors. Single-port, HDR, stand-up PCIe adapters are available based on either ConnectX-6 or ConnectX-6 DE (ConnectX-6 Dx enhanced for HPC applications).

Note Make sure to use a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow to the ConnectX-6 as stated in Specifications.

ConnectX-6 with a single PCIe x8 slot can support a bandwidth of up to 100Gb/s in a PCIe Gen 4.0 slot.

Part Number MCX651105A-EDAT Form Factor/Dimensions PCIe Half Height, Half Length / 167.65mm x 68.90mm Data Transmission Rate Ethernet: 10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100 Network Connector Type Single-port QSFP56 PCIe x8 through Edge Connector PCIe Gen 3.0 / 4.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s RoHS RoHS Compliant Adapter IC Part Number MT28908A0-XCCF-HVM

ConnectX-6 with a single PCIe x16 slot can support a bandwidth of up to 100Gb/s in a PCIe Gen 3.0 slot, or up to 200Gb/s in a PCIe Gen 4.0 slot. This form-factor is available also for Intel® Server System D50TNP Platforms where an Intel liquid-cooled cold plate is used for adapter cooling mechanism.

Part Number MCX653105A-ECAT MCX653106A-ECAT MCX653105A-HDAT MCX653106A-HDAT Form Factor/Dimensions PCIe Half Height, Half Length / 167.65mm x 68.90mm Data Transmission Rate Ethernet: 10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100 Ethernet: 10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR Network Connector Type Single-port QSFP56 Dual-port QSFP56 Single-port QSFP56 Dual-port QSFP56 PCIe x16 through Edge Connector PCIe Gen 3.0 / 4.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s RoHS RoHS Compliant Adapter IC Part Number MT28908A0-XCCF-HVM

ConnectX-6 DE (ConnectX-6 Dx enhanced for HPC applications) with a single PCIe x16 slot can support a bandwidth of up to 100Gb/s in a PCIe Gen 3.0 slot, or up to 200Gb/s in a PCIe Gen 4.0 slot.

Part Number MCX683105AN-HDAT Form Factor/Dimensions PCIe Half Height, Half Length / 167.65mm x 68.90mm Data Transmission Rate InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR Network Connector Type Single-port QSFP56 PCIe x16 through Edge Connector PCIe Gen 3.0 / 4.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s RoHS RoHS Compliant Adapter IC Part Number MT28924A0-NCCF-VE

The below cards are available with a cold plate for insertion into liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platforms.

Part Number MCX653105A-HDAL MCX653106A-HDAL Form Factor/Dimensions PCIe Half Height, Half Length / 167.65mm x 68.90mm Data Transmission Rate Ethernet: 10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR Network Connector Type Single-port QSFP56 Dual-port QSFP56 PCIe x16 through Edge Connector PCIe Gen 3.0 / 4.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s RoHS RoHS Compliant Adapter IC Part Number MT28908A0-XCCF-HVM

The Socket Direct technology offers improved performance to dual-socket servers by enabling direct access from each CPU in a dual-socket server to the network through its dedicated PCIe interface.

Please note that ConnectX-6 Socket Direct cards do not support Multi-Host functionality (i.e. connectivity to two independent CPUs). For ConnectX-6 Socket Direct card with Multi-Host functionality, please contact NVIDIA.

ConnectX-6 Socket Direct cards are available in two configurations: Dual-slot Configuration (2x PCIe x16) and Single-slot Configuration (2x PCIe x8).

In order to obtain 200Gb/s speed, NVIDIA offers ConnectX-6 Socket Direct that enable 200Gb/s connectivity also for servers with PCIe Gen 3.0 capability. The adapter’s 32-lane PCIe bus is split into two 16-lane buses, with one bus accessible through a PCIe x16 edge connector and the other bus through an x16 Auxiliary PCIe Connection card. The two cards should be installed into two PCIe x16 slots and connected using two Cabline SA-II Plus harnesses, as shown in the below figure.

Part Number MCX654105A-HCAT MCX654106A-HCAT MCX654106A-ECAT Form Factor/Dimensions Adapter Card: PCIe Half Height, Half Length / 167.65mm x 68.90mm Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two 35cm Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses Data Transmission Rate Ethernet: 10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR Ethernet: 10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s InfiniBand: SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100 Network Connector Type Single-port QSFP56 Dual-port QSFP56 PCIe x16 through Edge Connector PCIe Gen 3.0 / 4.0SERDES@ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s PCIe x16 through Auxiliary Card PCIe Gen 3.0SERDES@ 8.0GT/s RoHS RoHS Compliant Adapter IC Part Number MT28908A0-XCCF-HVM

The PCIe x16 interface comprises two PCIe x8 in a row, such that each of the PCIe x8 lanes can be connected to a dedicated CPU in a dual-socket server. In such a configuration, Socket Direct brings lower latency and lower CPU utilization as the direct connection from each CPU to the network means the interconnect can bypass a QPI (UPI) and the other CPU, optimizing performance and improving latency. CPU utilization is improved as each CPU handles only its own traffic and not traffic from the other CPU.

A system with a custom PCI Express x16 slot that includes special signals is required for installing the card. Please refer to PCI Express Pinouts Description for Single-Slot Socket Direct Card for pinout definitions.