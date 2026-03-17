Windows Driver Installation

Note Windows driver is currently not supported in the following ConnectX-6 OPNs: MCX654106A-HCAT

MCX654106A-ECAT

For Windows, download and install the latest WinOF-2 for Windows software package available via the NVIDIA website at: WinOF-2 webpage. Follow the installation instructions included in the download package (also available from the download page).

The snapshots in the following sections are presented for illustration purposes only. The installation interface may slightly vary, depending on the operating system in use.