NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.5124 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.5124 LTS (2023 LTS U6)  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware

28.39.5124 / 28.39.5050 / 28.39.4098

MLNX_OFED

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2012.1024 onwards
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 7, 2026
content here