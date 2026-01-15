Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-7 Firmware
28.43.4100 / 28.43.3608 / 28.43.2566
DOCA-HOST
2.9.4 / 2.9.3
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_OFED
24.10-4.1.4.0 / 24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
24.10-4.1.4.0 / 24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0
WinOF-2
24.10.50010 / 24.7.50000 / 24.4.50000
MFT
4.30.1-1216 / 4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113
mstflint
4.30.1-1216 / 4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113
FlexBoot
3.7.500
UEFI
14.37.50
MLNX-OS
3.12.2002 onwards
Cumulus
5.11.0.0026 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2014.2084 onwards