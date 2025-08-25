Bug Fixes History

4241238 Description: Fixed TX timeout issue related to the esw_scheduling QoS feature.

Keywords: esw_scheduling QoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4352025 Description: Fixed an out-of-space issue related to writing Type-Length-Value (TLV) entries to reclaim space by removing outdated or irrelevant configuration entries.

Keywords: TLV

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4318537 Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.

Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4368450 Description: Fixed an issue where PCC_CNP_COUNT could not be reset using the pcc_counter.sh script in the DOCA tools.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4360664 Description: Fixed an issue in DOCA Telemetry recovery following a non-graceful abort or driver restart. The problem was related to configuring certain counters during the post-abort flow.

Keywords: DOCA Telemetry recovery

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4311009 Description: Fixed an issue with doorbell recovery that occurred when DCS was active in the system that resulted in the FLR/DESTROY_QP command getting stuck.

Keywords: DCS, doorbell recovery

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4161925 Description: Fixed an issue where the CDB command timeout needed to be increased due to background traffic.

Keywords: CDB

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4295491 Description: Fixed a rare race condition that could incorrectly detect a lack of communication between the ASICs, resulting in module failure and incorrect reporting as unplugged.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4342585 Description: Fixed an issue where TLV with OEM priority was incorrectly processed if blocked by MLNX TLV (over_en=0).

Keywords: TLV

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4209790 Description: Enhanced execution time and reduced memory consumption for ETH transport resources (TIR, Transport Domain).

Keywords: ETH transport resources

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4257863 Description: Fixed an issue that could cause the DESTROY_MKEY command to take an excessively long time to execute, with the host driver displaying a "No done completion" message for this command.

Keywords: MKey

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4208995 Description: Fixed a timing race between Rx tuning and CDR locking following exit from electrical idle.

Keywords: Timing race, Rx, CDR

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4239221 Description: Fixed an issue where performing a software reset could cause the device to become inaccessible, requiring a reboot to restore visibility.

Keywords: sw reset

Discovered in Version: 28.43.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4274327 Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4222773 Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs. Note: In this release, the relevant change is enabled by default, while in future versions it will be disabled by default and an additional NV configuration will be required to enable it.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4274669 Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4319008 Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 28.45.1020

4199274 Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036