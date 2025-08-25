Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4501157 / 4257750
Description: Fixed a critical issue with a live firmware patch.
Keywords: Live firmware patch
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4516394
Description: Fixed an uncleared state caused performance degradation after migration when there were significant differences in resource allocation by ensuring the state is cleared beforehand.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4286902
Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4420567
Description: Removed an unnecessary and partially incorrect firmware check that blocked valid action list permutations allowed by the PRM. Validation of these permutations remains the responsibility of the software.
Keywords: Header actions
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4490103
Description: Fixed the restart timing for the OSFP connector at 400 kHz I2C frequency.
Keywords: Restart timing, OSFP, I2C frequency
Discovered in Version: 28.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4416919
Description: Updated Diagnostic Counters interface to prevent the following counters from being cleared after read:
Keywords: Diagnostic Counters interface
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4520774
Description: Fixed an issue preventing
Keywords: ROCE_ACCL access register, QPs, PF, VF
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4403143
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: DPA_PROCESS, FLR
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4388371
Description: Fixed an issue where an uninitialized pport in the SLRG command, when using the SMP interface, caused an assertion failure.
Keywords: SLRG, SMP interface, pport
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4531558
Description: Fixed inconsistent LED behavior where the LED color for max speed was yellow and green otherwise, contrary to specification, due to a swapped GPIO mapping between control and PHY LEDs in the INI file.
Keywords: LED
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4470053
Description: Fixed an issue with vQoS parameter configuration to improve latency handling for large messages.
Keywords: vQoS, latency
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Detected in version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.
Detected in version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4486431
Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.
Keywords: DPA
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006
4497103
Description: Fixed the setting of the adaptive retransmission profile.
Keywords: Adaptive retransmission profile
Discovered in Version: 28.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 28.46.1006