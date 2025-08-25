Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
28.45.1020
SPDM
Introduced a 1ms delay for SPDM responses.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
28.44.1206
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
28.44.1036
Multi-host LAG
When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.
PCIe Switch fwreset
Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
PTP
Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
MADs
Added support for new MADs:
Block SMP Traffic
Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
Dynamic Long Cables
Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
28.43.1014
PCIe Telemetry
Added support for PCIe Telemetry (NSM Type 2).
Programmable Congestion Control (PCC)
Migrated PCC NP solution from ACE hardware platform to DPA hardware platform. The new capability is applicable to the following 2 modes:
The first mode is used to support ZTRCC RX bytes in RTT response.
RDMA Telemetry
Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).
The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps:
UID Permissions
Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.
The 5 sub-operations are:
The new added caps are:
Cross E-Switch Scheduling
Added support for QoS scheduling across multiple E-Switches grouped in a LAG. VPort members of a Physical Function can be added to a rate group from another Physical Function and rate limits of the group will apply to those VPort members as well.
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
Added
Jump to TIR or queue from FDB on Tx
Enabled hop reduction by bypassing NIC domain in various use cases. Such action r educes the number of hops (improves PPS) to deal with mass number of flows and devices.
To enable this new capability, a new STC action type "JUMP_TO_FDB_RX" was added to allow jumping into the RX side of a table.
Flex Parser: ARC-IN and ARC-OUT
Increased the maximum number of supported "ARC-IN" from 1 to 8 and "ARC-OUT" from 3 to 8 for the dynamic flex parser.
PSP Crypto Offload
[Alpha] Added support for PSP Crypto offload transport mode.
ZTR_RTTCC Histogram
Added histogram support for rate and Round-Trip Time (RTT) in PCC ZTR_RTTCC.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.