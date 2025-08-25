NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.46.1006
Changes and New Features

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

28.46.1006

PCIe Congestion Events

Added support for the general PCIe congestion object to monitor and receive events related to inbound and outbound PCIe congestion. A threshold can be configured to specify when the firmware should send an event to the software.

This capability is activated by setting the mlxconfig parameter PCIE_CONGESTION_MONITOR.

Reading the Board ID from the EEPROM

Enabled reading the board ID from the EEPROM on the pluggable board and adjusting the configuration accordingly. For a 2×QSFP112 board (board_id=4), the firmware replaces the default 1×OSFP configuration with support for 2 QSFP ports.

Safely Identify DPUs/SmartNICs is a Machine and PCIe Slot

A new access register is introduced that accepts a type, length, and R/W command.

  • Write operation: Allocates a new ICMC buffer of the specified size (aligned to 64B) and stores the provided data. If a buffer for the given type already exists, the data in the ICMC is overwritten, and the locked area is adjusted accordingly

  • Read operation: If a buffer exists, its data is copied out. If not, the access register returns a size of 0 or an explicit error

The length can be stored within the data in the ICMC, and the type is mapped to 256B chunks (due to access register limitations), so the VA of the buffer is calculated as (base + (type << 8)). The first 4 bytes store a validity flag and the length. If length storage is unnecessary (e.g., null-terminated data), a hardware read can use a cache-line hit as a validity bit.

This feature is designed for limited use cases and does not address multi-host scenarios or broader ICMC utilization implications.

RSS with Crypto Offload

Added support for RSS with crypto offload enabling the NIC to parallelize packet processing across CPU cores while performing encryption/decryption in hardware. Additionally, introduced a new l4_type_ext parameter with values: 0 (None), 1 (TCP), 2 (UDP), 3 (ICMP).

Incoming NC-SI Messages Validation for the payload_len Field

Added an extra validation for the payload_len field in incoming NC-SI messages. Previously, invalid packets might have been accepted; now, such packets are silently dropped.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
