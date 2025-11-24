Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100 2 , HDR 2 , NDR200 2 , NDR 2

Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE 2

PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.