Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|Supported Version
|ConnectX-7 Firmware
|28.47.1026 / 28.46.3048 / 28.46.1006
|DOCA-HOST
3.2.0 / 3.1.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|WinOF-2
25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000 / 25.4.50020
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|MFT
4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169 / 4.32.0-120
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|FlexBoot
|3.8.201
|UEFI
|14.40.10
|MLNX-OS
|3.12.6000 onwards
|Cumulus
|5.15.0
|NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|31.2016.2054 onwards