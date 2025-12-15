Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-7 Firmware
28.47.1088 / 28.47.1026 / 28.47.1026
DOCA-HOST
3.2.1 / 3.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
25.10.51000 / 25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.34.1-10 / 4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.8.201
UEFI
14.40.10
MLNX-OS
3.12.6000 onwards
Cumulus
5.15.0
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2016.2054 onwards