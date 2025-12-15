NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware

28.47.1088 / 28.47.1026 / 28.47.1026

DOCA-HOST

3.2.1 / 3.2.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

25.10.51000 / 25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.34.1-10 / 4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.8.201

UEFI

14.40.10

MLNX-OS

3.12.6000 onwards

Cumulus

5.15.0

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2016.2054 onwards
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here