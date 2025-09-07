On This Page
Monitoring
The adapter card incorporates the ConnectX IC, which operates in the range of temperatures between 0°C and 105°C.
Three thermal threshold definitions impact the overall system operation state and are designed to ensure timely application of server-level corrective actions, such as increased cooling, to keep the device temperature in the working range:
Warning – 97°C (default) When the device crosses this threshold, an Over-Temperature Warning message is issued by the management SW. This may be used to increase the cooling of the system (e.g. - by increased Fans RPM). Note that this temperature threshold does not require nor lead to any action by hardware (such as adapter card shutdown).
Critical – 102°C (default): When the device crosses this threshold, an Over-Temperature Critical message is issued by the management SW.
Fatal – 110°C: Upon reaching this temperature, an Over-temperature Fatal message is issued. If the device continues to heat-up, the FW will automatically shut down upon reaching 110°C threshold. Specification functionality is no longer guaranteed, though there is no risk of permanent damage.
The heatsink is attached to the ConnectX-7 IC to dissipate the heat from the ConnectX-7 IC. It is attached by spring-loaded screws.
ConnectX-7 IC has a thermal shutdown safety mechanism that automatically shuts down the ConnectX-7 card in cases of high-temperature events, improper thermal coupling, or heatsink removal.
For the required airflow (LFM) per OPN, please refer to the Specifications chapter.