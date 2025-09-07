Troubleshooting

Server unable to find the adapter Ensure that the adapter is placed correctly

Make sure the adapter slot and the adapter are compatible Install the adapter in a different PCI Express slot

Use the drivers that came with the adapter or download the latest

Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Try to reboot the server

The adapter no longer works Reseat the adapter in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

Try using another cable

Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

Reboot the server

Adapters stopped working after installing another adapter Try removing and re-installing all adapters

Check that cables are connected properly

Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Link indicator light is off Try another port on the switch

Make sure the cable is securely attached

Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

Verify that your switch and adapter port are compatible