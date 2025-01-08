Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
4161303
|
Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
|
4202233
|
Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.
|
Keywords: ATS
|
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
|
4220173
|
Description: In firmware version 40.44.0208, the
|
Keywords: PARSE_GRAPH_NODE Capabilities Layout
|
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212