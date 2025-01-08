Changes and New Feature History

To read/write data directly from the GPU and to overcome grace CPU PCIe bandwidth issue a direct NIC-GPU datapath is required.

To do so, the HCA exposes a side DMA engine as an additional PCIe function which is called “Data Direct”. This additional DMA engine allows vHCA access data buffers using MKEY through it, providing multiple PCIe data path interfaces. Such behavior is needed in a scenario where different memory region requires different PCIe data path, i.e NUMA (Non Uniform Memory Access) systems.

A vHCA is allowed to use a Data Direct function if HCA_CAP.data_direct is set. To use the Data Direct interface, the vHCA should create an MKEY with the data_direct bit set. The MKEY returned enables access through the side DMA engine. The MKEY access mode must be PA.