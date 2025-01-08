Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
40.44.0208
General
This is the initial firmware release of NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC.
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of the ConnectX-7 firmware features, please see ConnectX-7 Firmware Release Notes.
The features described here are new features in addition to the ConnectX-7 set.
Link Speed
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC supports 800Gb/s or XDR IB or 2 x 400GbE link speeds.
Note: 800GbE link speed is not supported on a single port.
Planarized Topology Network
ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC uses planarized topology network to reach Extended Data Rate (XDR) performance.
Direct NIC-GPU Datapath
To read/write data directly from the GPU and to overcome grace CPU PCIe bandwidth issue a direct NIC-GPU datapath is required.
To do so, the HCA exposes a side DMA engine as an additional PCIe function which is called “Data Direct”. This additional DMA engine allows vHCA access data buffers using MKEY through it, providing multiple PCIe data path interfaces. Such behavior is needed in a scenario where different memory region requires different PCIe data path, i.e NUMA (Non Uniform Memory Access) systems.
A vHCA is allowed to use a Data Direct function if
It supports only the following fields:
Congestion Control
Congestion Control provides performance isolation when multiple applications running on the same cluster. Additionally, it prevents congestion spreading when there is a slow receiver, reduce latency in the cluster, improves fairness, prevents parking-lot effects and packet's drop in lossy networks.
|
Multiple Encapsulation/Decapsulation Operation on a Packet
This capability enables the encapsulation table to be opened on both the FDB and the NIC tables together.
Crypto Algorithms
Extended the role-based authentication to cover all crypto algorithms. Now the
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
|
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
Multiple-Window in DPA Mode
Multi-window capability is now supported in DPA mode.
Doorbell Less QP
The new capability enables the user to send a queue without a doorbell record.
To create a doorbell less QP/SP, set
Packet's Flow Label Fields
The
ODP Event
The following prefetch fields are available ODP event: pre_demand_fault_pages, post_demand_fault_pages
|
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
