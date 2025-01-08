Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2, XDR2
Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
|
Orderable Part Number (OPN)
|
PSID
|
Description
|
900-9X81E-00EX-ST0
|
MT_0000001167
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180 HHHL SuperNIC; 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-cage OSFP; PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
|
MT_0000001222
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8240 HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / 400Gb/s IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct / Multi Host Extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-8 Firmware
|
40.44.0208 / 40.44.0208
|
DOCA-HOST
|
2.9.0-5.4.9 / 2.9.0-5.4.7
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
24.10.51000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.30.2-20
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
|
4.30.2-20
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.500
|
UEFI
|
14.36.21
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.11.1004 onwards
|
NVOS
|
25.02.1934 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.11.0.0026 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-3 Firmware
|
35.2014.2038 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|
31.2014.2082 onwards