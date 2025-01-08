Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.44.0212
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2, XDR2

  • Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

Orderable Part Number (OPN)

PSID

Description

900-9X81E-00EX-ST0

MT_0000001167

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180 HHHL SuperNIC; 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE; Single-cage OSFP; PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0

MT_0000001222

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8240 HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / 400Gb/s IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct / Multi Host Extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-8 Firmware

40.44.0208 / 40.44.0208

DOCA-HOST

2.9.0-5.4.9 / 2.9.0-5.4.7

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

24.10.51000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.30.2-20

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.30.2-20

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.500

UEFI

14.36.21

MLNX-OS

3.11.1004 onwards

NVOS

25.02.1934 onwards

Cumulus

5.11.0.0026 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-3 Firmware

35.2014.2038 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2014.2082 onwards
