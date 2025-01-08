Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4230775
Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Telemetry rate
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4161849
Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Green LED
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4230775
Description:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords:
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4038325
4031430
4038341
4046105
Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
|
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4158184
Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Lane Error Status
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4208960
Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the
Workaround: Insert the
Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4176679 / 4119723
Description: When sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs using a 100GbE or 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled, bandwidth might not reach its line rate.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4201405
Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
Detected in version: 40.44.0208