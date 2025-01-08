VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device Single Port Device 127 VF per PF (254 functions) 127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device Single Port Device 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions) 127 VF (127 functions)

512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.