Validated and Supported Cables and Switches
Cables Lifecycle Legend
|
Lifecycle Phase
|
Definition
|
EOL
|
End of Life
|
LTB
|
Last Time Buy
|
HVM
|
GA level
|
MP
|
GA level
|
P-Rel
|
GA level
|
Preliminary
|
Engineering Sample
|
Prototype
|
Engineering Sample
NDR / 400GbE / 800GbE Cables
|
IB Data Rate
|
Eth Data Rate
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy P/N
|
Marketing Description
|
LifeCycle Phase
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I81B-00N004
|
MCA7J65-N004
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m
|
P-Rel
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I81C-00N005
|
MCA7J65-N005
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m
|
P-Rel
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I432-00N001
|
MCP7Y00-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
|
P-Rel
|
NDR
|
800GE
|
980-9I928-00N001
|
MCP7Y10-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m, fin to flat
|
P-Rel
|
NDR
|
800GE
|
980-9I80P-00N003
|
MCP7Y10-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m, fin to flat
|
P-Rel
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I693-00NS00
|
MMA1Z00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
P-Rel
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I51S-00NS00
|
MMA4Z00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
MP
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I068-00NM00
|
MMS1X00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
|
Early BOM
|
NDR
|
NA
|
980-9I31N-00NM00
|
MMS4X00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
|
MP
HDR / 200GbE Cables
|
IB Data Rate
|
Eth Data Rate
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy P/N
|
Marketing Description
|
LifeCycle Phase
|
HDR
|
200GE
|
980-9I549-00H002
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
Nvidia Passive Copper cable,up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m
|
HVM
|
HDR
|
200GE
|
980-9I54A-00H00A
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m
|
HVM
|
HDR
|
200GE
|
980-9I46K-00H001
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
|
MP
|
HDR
|
200GE
|
980-9I46L-00H002
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
|
MP
EDR / 100GbE Cables
|
IB Data Rate
|
Eth Data Rate
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy P/N
|
Marketing Description
|
LifeCycle Phase
|
EDR
|
NA
|
980-9I62Q-00E001
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
HVM
|
EDR
|
NA
|
980-9I62Z-00E005
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
HVM
Tested Switches
XDR / 800GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
Description
|
XDR
|
920-9B34F-00RX-xxx
|
Q3200-RA
|
Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
|
XDR
|
920-9B36F-00RX-xxx
|
Q3400-RA
|
NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
NDR / 400GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
Description
|
NDR
|
920-9B210-00FN-xxx
|
QM9700
|
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
|
400GbE
|
920-9N42F-00RI-xxx
|
SN5600
|
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE and NOS Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit
|
400GbE
|
920-9N301-00xB-xxx
|
SN4700
|
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch, 32xQSFP-DD ports, x86 CPU, standard depth
HDR / 200GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
Description
|
200GbE
|
920-9N201-00F7-0N1
|
MSN3700
|
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit