Validated and Supported Cables and Switches

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.44.0212
Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Cables Lifecycle Legend

Lifecycle Phase

Definition

EOL

End of Life

LTB

Last Time Buy

HVM

GA level

MP

GA level

P-Rel

GA level

Preliminary

Engineering Sample

Prototype

Engineering Sample

NDR / 400GbE / 800GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy P/N

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

NDR

NA

980-9I81B-00N004

MCA7J65-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I81C-00N005

MCA7J65-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I432-00N001

MCP7Y00-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I928-00N001

MCP7Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I80P-00N003

MCP7Y10-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I693-00NS00

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I51S-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I068-00NM00

MMS1X00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top

Early BOM

NDR

NA

980-9I31N-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

MP

HDR / 200GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy P/N

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

HDR

200GE

980-9I549-00H002

MCP1650-H002E26

Nvidia Passive Copper cable,up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I54A-00H00A

MCP1650-H00AE30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I46K-00H001

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I46L-00H002

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat

MP

EDR / 100GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy P/N

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

EDR

NA

980-9I62Q-00E001

MCP1600-E001E30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

HVM

EDR

NA

980-9I62Z-00E005

MCP1600-E005E26

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

HVM

Tested Switches

XDR / 800GbE Switches

Speed

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

XDR

920-9B34F-00RX-xxx

Q3200-RA

Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit

XDR

920-9B36F-00RX-xxx

Q3400-RA

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit

NDR / 400GbE Switches

Speed

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

NDR

920-9B210-00FN-xxx

QM9700

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

400GbE

920-9N42F-00RI-xxx

SN5600

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE and NOS Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit

400GbE

920-9N301-00xB-xxx

SN4700

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch, 32xQSFP-DD ports, x86 CPU, standard depth

HDR / 200GbE Switches

Speed

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

200GbE

920-9N201-00F7-0N1

MSN3700

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

