Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4161303
Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
4202233
Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.
Keywords: ATS
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
4220173
Description: In firmware version 40.44.0208, the
Keywords: PARSE_GRAPH_NODE Capabilities Layout
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212