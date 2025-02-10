NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.44.1036
Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4161303

Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212

4202233

Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.

Keywords: ATS

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212

4220173

Description: In firmware version 40.44.0208, the 'max_parse_graph_header_length_base_value' field allows setting higher values than the recommended.

Keywords: PARSE_GRAPH_NODE Capabilities Layout

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
