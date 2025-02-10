Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4087432
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4230051
Description: Fixed an issue with configuring the Log FIFO in the operational state.
Keywords: Log FIFO
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4249985
Description: Fixed an issue where error messages were not sent to the host if the NIC was an EP behind the embedded switch.
Keywords: DSP switch, error message
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4209411
Description: When querying flow counters with a large number of counters, the process took longer than the dead iris timestamp. The timestamp has been extended to address this issue.
Keywords: Flow counters
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4176679 / 4119723
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented bandwidth from reaching its line rate when sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs over 100GbE or 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled.
Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036