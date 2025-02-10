Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

4087432 Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4230051 Description: Fixed an issue with configuring the Log FIFO in the operational state.

Keywords: Log FIFO

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4249985 Description: Fixed an issue where error messages were not sent to the host if the NIC was an EP behind the embedded switch.

Keywords: DSP switch, error message

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4209411 Description: When querying flow counters with a large number of counters, the process took longer than the dead iris timestamp. The timestamp has been extended to address this issue.

Keywords: Flow counters

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4176679 / 4119723 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented bandwidth from reaching its line rate when sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs over 100GbE or 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled.

Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance

Detected in version: 40.44.0208