Changes and New Features
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
|Feature/Change
|Description
|40.44.1036
|Static Split 8x100G ConnectX-8 to Spectrum-4 with SM Modules
|A static split of 8x100G channels from a ConnectX-8 SuperNIC to a Spectrum-4 switch allows the system to use Single Mode (SM) optical modules for high-speed data transmission across a long-distance fibber link. This setup is typically used in high-performance networks where there is a need for high throughput (e.g., 800G in total bandwidth) with low latency, such as in data centers or high-performance computing environments.
|DOCA Telemetry
|DOCA Telemetry enables users to monitor and collect data related to the performance, health, and behavior of systems or applications running on DOCA. To optimize for a faster sampling period, it is recommended to configure all PCIe-related Diagnostic Data IDs sequentially, one after another to prevent a prolonged sampling period.
|PCIe Switch fwreset
|Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
|PTP
|Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
|Dual-Mode Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (DC-TCXO) and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) Source
|DC-TCXO is used now as the source of timing for SyncE, providing an accurate and stable clock for the synchronized operation of network devices that rely on Ethernet for timing.
|DPA Application Signing
|Allows DOCA applications signed with OEM/NVIDIA certificate private keys to be loaded onto the DPA engine, after the OEM/NVIDIA root certificates are installed on the NIC.
|Data-Path Accelerator (DPA)
|The DPA hardware version is now exposed as a new capability, labeled "dpa_platform_version."
|Block SMP Traffic
|Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
|Dynamic Long Cables
|Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.