Changes and New Features

Feature/Change Description

40.44.1036

Static Split 8x100G ConnectX-8 to Spectrum-4 with SM Modules A static split of 8x100G channels from a ConnectX-8 SuperNIC to a Spectrum-4 switch allows the system to use Single Mode (SM) optical modules for high-speed data transmission across a long-distance fibber link. This setup is typically used in high-performance networks where there is a need for high throughput (e.g., 800G in total bandwidth) with low latency, such as in data centers or high-performance computing environments.

DOCA Telemetry DOCA Telemetry enables users to monitor and collect data related to the performance, health, and behavior of systems or applications running on DOCA. To optimize for a faster sampling period, it is recommended to configure all PCIe-related Diagnostic Data IDs sequentially, one after another to prevent a prolonged sampling period.

PCIe Switch fwreset Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.

PTP Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.

Dual-Mode Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (DC-TCXO) and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) Source DC-TCXO is used now as the source of timing for SyncE, providing an accurate and stable clock for the synchronized operation of network devices that rely on Ethernet for timing.

DPA Application Signing Allows DOCA applications signed with OEM/NVIDIA certificate private keys to be loaded onto the DPA engine, after the OEM/NVIDIA root certificates are installed on the NIC.

Data-Path Accelerator (DPA) The DPA hardware version is now exposed as a new capability, labeled "dpa_platform_version."

Block SMP Traffic Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.

Dynamic Long Cables Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.