Customer Affecting Changes

In ConnectX-8, the DIAG_COUNTER interface has been changed from the following set of commands:

SET_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_COUNTERS

ICMD_SET_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

ICMD_QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

ICMD_QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_COUNTERS

to:

DIAG_DATA_OWNERSHIP

DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT

DIAG_DATA_ID_LIST

DIAG_DATA_QUERY

The old interface will now return zero values when queried.