Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4163634
|Description: When connecting a Quantum-3 switch system (with a port split into 8 ports) to a ConnectX-8 single port SuperNIC, the link will not be established.
|Workaround: Configure the Quantum-3 switch system port to be split into 2 or 4 ports, or set the ConnectX-8 to operate in multiplane mode.
Keywords: Port split, Quantum-3
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
|4230775
|Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Telemetry rate
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
|4161849
|Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Green LED
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
|-
|Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4038325
4031430
4038341
4046105
|Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4158184
|Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Lane Error Status
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4208960
|Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the
header_length_field_mask when creating a
PARSE_GRAPH_NODE object, and the mask value is not composed of continuous bits or does not commence at the least significant bit.
|Workaround: Insert the
header_length_field_mask with continuous bits and commence at the least significant bit.
Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4201405
|Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208