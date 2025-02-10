On This Page
Validated and Supported Cables and Switches
Cables Lifecycle Legend
Lifecycle Phase
Definition
EOL
End of Life
LTB
Last Time Buy
HVM
GA level
MP
GA level
P-Rel
GA level
Preliminary
Engineering Sample
Prototype
Engineering Sample
XDR / 800GbE 1600GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
XDR
800GE
980-9IAT0-00XM00
NVIDIA single port transceiver for ConnectX-8 Mezz Card, 800Gbps,OSFP, MPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHS
EVT
NDR / 400GbE / 800GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy P/N
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
NDR
NA
980-9I81B-00N004
MCA7J65-N004
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I81C-00N005
MCA7J65-N005
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I432-00N001
MCP7Y00-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I928-00N001
MCP7Y10-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I80P-00N003
MCP7Y10-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I693-00NS00
MMA1Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I51S-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I068-00NM00
MMS1X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
Early BOM
NDR
NA
980-9I31N-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
MP
HDR / 200GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy P/N
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
HDR
200GE
980-9I549-00H002
MCP1650-H002E26
Nvidia Passive Copper cable,up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I54A-00H00A
MCP1650-H00AE30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I46K-00H001
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I46L-00H002
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
MP
EDR / 100GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy P/N
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
EDR
NA
980-9I62Q-00E001
MCP1600-E001E30
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
HVM
EDR
NA
980-9I62Z-00E005
MCP1600-E005E26
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
HVM
Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
800GbE
T-RS8CNT-NMT
Innolight 800G DR8 OSFP RHS, dual MPO-12/APC optical connectors
Tested Switches
XDR / 800GbE Switches
Speed
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
XDR
920-9B34F-00RX-FS0
Q3200-RA
Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
Prototype
XDR
920-9B36F-00RX-8S0
Q3400-RA
NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
Prototype
NDR / 400GbE Switches
Speed
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
NDR
920-9B210-00FN-xxx
QM9700
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
400GbE
920-9N42F-00RI-xxx
SN5600
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE and NOS Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit
400GbE
920-9N301-00xB-xxx
SN4700
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch, 32xQSFP-DD ports, x86 CPU, standard depth
HDR / 200GbE Switches
Speed
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
200GbE
920-9N201-00F7-0N1
MSN3700
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit