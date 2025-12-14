Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. ConnectX®-8 supports the following protocols:
- InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2, XDR2
- Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
- PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Some of the Ethernet protocol speeds listed above are not supported by the firmware.. For more information, see Known Issues 4031430.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-8 Firmware
40.47.1026 / 40.46.3048 / 40.46.1006
DOCA-HOST
3.2.0 / 3.1.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000 / 25.4.50020
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169 / 4.32.0-120
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.8.201
UEFI
14.40.10
NVOS
25.02.6000
Quantum-3 FW (part of NVOS)
35.2016.2080