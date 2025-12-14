Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. ConnectX®-8 supports the following protocols:

InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100 2 , HDR 2 , NDR200 2 , NDR 2 , XDR 2

, HDR , NDR200 , NDR , XDR Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE 2

, 100GbE , 200GbE , 400GbE PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.