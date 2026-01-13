Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.47.1088 (2025 LTS U1)
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. ConnectX®-8 supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2, XDR2
  • Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
  • PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Note

Some of the Ethernet protocol speeds listed above are not supported by the firmware.. For more information, see Known Issues 4031430.

Supported Devices

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-8 Firmware

40.47.1088 / 40.47.1026 / 40.46.3048

DOCA-HOST

3.2.1 / 3.2.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

25.10.51000 / 25.10.50020 / 25.10.50020

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.34.1-10 / 4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.8.201

UEFI

14.40.10

NVOS

25.02.6000 onwards

Quantum-3 FW (part of NVOS)

35.2016.2080 onwards
