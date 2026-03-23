NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.47.2682 (2025 LTS U2)
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This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

40.47.2682

March 2026

Initial release of this Release Notes version.


Overview

The NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC leverages NVIDIA’s next-generation adapter architecture to deliver unparalleled end-to-end 800Gb/s networking with performance isolation, essential for efficiently managing generative AI clouds. It provides 800Gb/s data throughput with PCI Express (PCIe) Gen6, offering up to 48 lanes for various use cases such as PCIe switching inside NVIDIA GPU systems. It also supports advanced NVIDIA In-Network Computing, MPI_Alltoall, as well as fabric enhancement features like quality of service and congestion control. The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, featuring single-port OSFP224 and dual-port 112 connectors for the adapters, is compatible with various form factors, including OCP 3.0 and Card Electromechanical (CEM) PCIe x16. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC also supports NVIDIA Socket Direct™ 16-lane auxiliary card expansion.

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