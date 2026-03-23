Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4824209 / 4822829
Description: Fixed an issue where a firmware race between packet receive and QP cleanup could move a QP to error when reopening the same QP and sending the same MSN. This could occur when interrupting traffic (e.g., Ctrl+C) and running many iterations until the same QP/MSN combination is reused.
Keywords: Firmware race
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4882128 / 4881141 / 4882127
Description: Fixed a potential routing error when IOVAs assigned to the NIC overlap with the PCIe address space. In certain configurations, an IOVA could fall into an “unclaimed address” range, within a PCIe switch’s Upstream Port (USP) window but outside any Downstream Port (DSP) aperture.
Note: Since this is a kernel issue, to ensure packets are routed correctly in these scenarios, users must enable the ACS Unclaimed Request Redirect bit in the PCIe bridges’ Access Control Services (ACS) capability via the kernel.
Keywords: ACS Unclaimed Request Redirect, IOVA
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4892848 / 4864767
Description: Fixed an issue where PCIe messages could be dropped when a function undergoes FLR.
Keywords: PCIe messages, FLR
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4532684 / 4532684
Description: Fixed an issue by improving the ADP-RETX algorithm to avoid re-arming without performing a retransmission.
Keywords: ADP-RETX algorithm
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4794290 / 4621747
Description: Fixed an issue where parallel accesses to the MCIA register could return incorrect data. In some hosts running ethtool -m
Keywords: MCIA register
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4806969 / 4804664
Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.
Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4824535 / 4809134
Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.
Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
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Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4849832 / 4890248
Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.
Keywords: HW error 0x07
Detected in version: 40.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
4861039 / 4705918
Description: Fixed an issue where PTP could converge to an incorrect time/offset and report an inaccurate path delay.
Keywords: PTP
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682