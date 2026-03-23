Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Description: Fixed a potential routing error when IOVAs assigned to the NIC overlap with the PCIe address space. In certain configurations, an IOVA could fall into an “unclaimed address” range, within a PCIe switch’s Upstream Port (USP) window but outside any Downstream Port (DSP) aperture.

Note: Since this is a kernel issue, to ensure packets are routed correctly in these scenarios, users must enable the ACS Unclaimed Request Redirect bit in the PCIe bridges’ Access Control Services (ACS) capability via the kernel.