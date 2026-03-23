NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.47.2682 (2025 LTS U2)
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Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4824209 / 4822829

Description: Fixed an issue where a firmware race between packet receive and QP cleanup could move a QP to error when reopening the same QP and sending the same MSN. This could occur when interrupting traffic (e.g., Ctrl+C) and running many iterations until the same QP/MSN combination is reused.

Keywords: Firmware race

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4882128 / 4881141 / 4882127

Description: Fixed a potential routing error when IOVAs assigned to the NIC overlap with the PCIe address space. In certain configurations, an IOVA could fall into an “unclaimed address” range, within a PCIe switch’s Upstream Port (USP) window but outside any Downstream Port (DSP) aperture.

Note: Since this is a kernel issue, to ensure packets are routed correctly in these scenarios, users must enable the ACS Unclaimed Request Redirect bit in the PCIe bridges’ Access Control Services (ACS) capability via the kernel.

Keywords: ACS Unclaimed Request Redirect, IOVA

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4892848 / 4864767

Description: Fixed an issue where PCIe messages could be dropped when a function undergoes FLR.

Keywords: PCIe messages, FLR

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4532684 / 4532684

Description: Fixed an issue by improving the ADP-RETX algorithm to avoid re-arming without performing a retransmission.

Keywords: ADP-RETX algorithm

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4794290 / 4621747

Description: Fixed an issue where parallel accesses to the MCIA register could return incorrect data. In some hosts running ethtool -m repeatedly (e.g., once per second), this could intermittently report Identifier: 0x00 (unknown/no module), causing health checks to fail.

Keywords: MCIA register

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4806969 / 4804664

Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.

Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4824535 / 4809134

Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.

Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4849832 / 4890248

Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.

Keywords: HW error 0x07

Detected in version: 40.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682

4861039 / 4705918

Description: Fixed an issue where PTP could converge to an incorrect time/offset and report an inaccurate path delay.

Keywords: PTP

Detected in version: 40.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 40.47.2682
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