Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
40.47.1088
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
40.47.1026
Lane Margin
Lane Margin is a signal integrity diagnostic feature that measures the electrical “eye margin” of high-speed serial lanes, the physical data paths that carry bits over interfaces like PCIe, SerDes, or Ethernet links.
PCIe Trace Function
Added a new NVLOG TLV type to support PCIe logger functionality. This enhancement enables logging and debugging of PCIe-related events through the NVLOG infrastructure, improving traceability and issue analysis.
Passing Metadata Registers between the NIC Layer and the E-Switch (esw) Layer
This enhancement enables seamless metadata propagation across layers, allowing flow steering rules and packet processing logic to share contextual information such as flow identifiers, source context, or policy tags. It improves coordination between NIC and E-Switch pipelines, enabling more flexible traffic handling and advanced offload capabilities.
DPA (Data Path Accelerator) Partition Creation
Access control was added to ensure that only the VHCA instance that created a DPA partition is permitted to modify or delete it.
DPA Manifest
A new DPA Manifest mechanism was introduced to define and manage application permissions.
DPA TIMER
DPA TIMER functionality has been exposed through the MTCTR access register, allowing direct access by applications.
Parallel Suspends of VFs
Added support for parallel suspend operations across multiple VFs.
RTT RTC Timestamp
Added support for using the real-time clock to fill the request and response timestamps in hardware-generated RTT packets.
To enable this feature, set
For additional details, see Known Issue 4496642 in the Known Issues section.
PCC NP IFA2 GNS
Enables customers to specify the corresponding GNS values that will be forwarded to the DOCA PCC NP feature. When multiple slots are configured with IFA2, the GNS settings in
Enhanced Error Recovery for GGA QPs
When a GGA QP encounters a memory access (address translation) issue in one VM or Function, it no longer enters an error state. Instead, the QP now recovers from the error, sends an error CQE to the software, and continues serving other VMs and Functions.
Unlike RDMA QPs, the error CQE may redundantly reference a valid mkey, therefore, the software should re-construct all mkeys that received error CQE notifications.
Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream
Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.
Link Speed per-lane
Enabled 50G per-lane link speed and improved LED behavior for clearer network status indication. Traffic LED now blinks when traffic is active and reflects accurate link status.
Scan chain secondary LED behavior fixed, now correctly reflects link activity instead of remaining constantly on 900-9X85E-00EX-MJA.
API to Write PSP Master Key
Added a new API to write PSP Master Key. This API allows writing a new PSP Master Key, which will be used to generate new SPI/key pairs. The previous key remains valid for decryption until the key rotation process is completed.
ADP-RETX Timeout Profile
Firmware now allows the ADP-RETX timeout profile to be configured even when there are open QPs.
PCI Logs
PCI logs are now reported via the existing NC-SI OEM command
Adaptive Hot-plug System (AHS)
Added support for Adaptive Hotplug System (AHS) alongside the existing NHP solution, enhancing hotplug flexibility and system adaptability.
Additional STE Action
The ASO object pointer size has been increased from 24 bits to 32 bits, eliminating the previous limitation of ~16 million ASO objects per GVMI and enabling significantly greater scalability for future expansions.
NV Configuration
Added an NV configuration option to allow disabling XDR.
Note: Disabling SDR or enabling configurations not supported by the INI file remains unsupported.
MVCAP (Multi-Version Capability)
Added support for MVCAP (Multi-Version Capability) functionality enabling improved compatibility and version management across multiple components.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
40.46.3048
Security Hardening Enhancements
This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
Feature/Change
Description
40.46.1006
PCIe TLP Processing Hints (TPH) and Steering Tag (ST)
Enabled PCIe TLP Processing Hints (TPH) and Steering Tag (ST) during MKey creation.
Note: The steering tag index in the MKey creation must reference an MSIX entry containing the actual steering tag value.
PCIe Congestion Events
Added support for the general PCIe congestion object to monitor and receive events related to inbound and outbound PCIe congestion. A threshold can be configured to specify when the firmware should send an event to the software.
This capability is activated by setting the mlxconfig parameter
RDMA QP
When an RDMA QP encounters a memory access an issue caused by address translation, it can recover without transitioning to an error state. The QP will send an error CQE to notify the software while continuing to serve other VMs and functions.
PPCNT Counters
Firmware now supports new counters in the PPCNT register to track multicast and unicast packets transmitted and received. The counters include:
Safely Identify DPUs/SmartNICs is a Machine and PCIe Slot
A new access register is introduced that accepts a type, length, and R/W command.
The length can be stored within the data in the ICMC, and the type is mapped to 256B chunks (due to access register limitations), so the VA of the buffer is calculated as
This feature is designed for limited use cases and does not address multi-host scenarios or broader ICMC utilization implications.
Latency Histogram Counter
Introduced a new latency histogram counter that measures the distribution of read operation latencies from our device to the PCI link, providing better visibility into PCI read performance and potential bottlenecks.
Incoming NC-SI Messages Validation for the payload_len Field
Added an extra validation for the payload_len field in incoming NC-SI messages. Previously, invalid packets might have been accepted; now, such packets are silently dropped.
RSS with Crypto Offload
Added support for RSS with crypto offload enabling the NIC to parallelize packet processing across CPU cores while performing encryption/decryption in hardware. Additionally, introduced a new l4_type_ext parameter with values: 0 (None), 1 (TCP), 2 (UDP), 3 (ICMP).
SPDM
Updated SPDM measurements report to version 1.1.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
40.45.1200
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
40.44.1036
Static Split 8x100G ConnectX-8 to Spectrum-4 with SM Modules
A static split of 8x100G channels from a ConnectX-8 SuperNIC to a Spectrum-4 switch allows the system to use Single Mode (SM) optical modules for high-speed data transmission across a long-distance fibber link. This setup is typically used in high-performance networks where there is a need for high throughput (e.g., 800G in total bandwidth) with low latency, such as in data centers or high-performance computing environments.
DOCA Telemetry
DOCA Telemetry enables users to monitor and collect data related to the performance, health, and behavior of systems or applications running on DOCA. To optimize for a faster sampling period, it is recommended to configure all PCIe-related Diagnostic Data IDs sequentially, one after another to prevent a prolonged sampling period.
PCIe Switch fwreset
Added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
PTP
Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
Dual-Mode Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (DC-TCXO) and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) Source
DC-TCXO is used now as the source of timing for SyncE, providing an accurate and stable clock for the synchronized operation of network devices that rely on Ethernet for timing.
DPA Application Signing
Allows DOCA applications signed with OEM/NVIDIA certificate private keys to be loaded onto the DPA engine, after the OEM/NVIDIA root certificates are installed on the NIC.
Data-Path Accelerator (DPA)
The DPA hardware version is now exposed as a new capability, labeled "dpa_platform_version."
Block SMP Traffic
Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
Dynamic Long Cables
Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
40.44.0212
Segment on PCIe Switch
Added support for Segment on PCIe switch.
AER on PCIe Switch Bridge
Added support for AER on PCIe switch bridge.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
40.44.0208
General
This is the initial firmware release of NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC.
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of the ConnectX-7 firmware features, please see ConnectX-7 Firmware Release Notes.
The features described here are new features in addition to the ConnectX-7 set.
Link Speed
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC supports 800Gb/s or XDR IB or 2 x 400GbE link speeds.
Note: 800GbE link speed is not supported on a single port.
Planarized Topology Network
ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC uses planarized topology network to reach Extended Data Rate (XDR) performance.
Direct NIC-GPU Datapath
To read/write data directly from the GPU and to overcome grace CPU PCIe bandwidth issue a direct NIC-GPU datapath is required.
To do so, the HCA exposes a side DMA engine as an additional PCIe function which is called “Data Direct”. This additional DMA engine allows vHCA access data buffers using MKEY through it, providing multiple PCIe data path interfaces. Such behavior is needed in a scenario where different memory region requires different PCIe data path, i.e NUMA (Non Uniform Memory Access) systems.
A vHCA is allowed to use a Data Direct function if
It supports only the following fields:
Congestion Control
Congestion Control provides performance isolation when multiple applications running on the same cluster. Additionally, it prevents congestion spreading when there is a slow receiver, reduce latency in the cluster, improves fairness, prevents parking-lot effects and packet's drop in lossy networks.
Multiple Encapsulation/Decapsulation Operation on a Packet
This capability enables the encapsulation table to be opened on both the FDB and the NIC tables together.
Crypto Algorithms
Extended the role-based authentication to cover all crypto algorithms. Now the
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
Multiple-Window in DPA Mode
Multi-window capability is now supported in DPA mode.
Doorbell Less QP
The new capability enables the user to send a queue without a doorbell record.
To create a doorbell less QP/SP, set
Packet's Flow Label Fields
The
ODP Event
The following prefetch fields are available ODP event: pre_demand_fault_pages, post_demand_fault_pages
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
The user can jump from