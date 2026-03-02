Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4835832
|Description: In rare cases, certain module types may experience link-up failures.
Workaround: Configure the requested speed using the following commands:
|Keywords: Cables
|Detected in version: 40.48.1000
|4809493 / 4804815 / 4884845
|Description: Running lane margin tests may disrupt traffic, cause connection drops, or degrade performance
Workaround:
|Keywords: Lane Margin
|Detected in version: 40.48.1000
|4594515 / 4622127 / NVbug 5460310
|Description: Running perftest with ib_send_bw using a message size of 4KB and 1000 QPs does not reach the expected full line rate.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: perftest
|Detected in version: 40.48.1000
|4604969
|Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4496642
Description: The timestamps (t2, t4) of the received RTT probes are taken from the free-running clock, even when ROCE_CC_RTT_TIMESTAMP_FORMAT is set to 0x02.
The format of all RTT probe timestamps can be found in HCA_CAP.rtt_timestamp_format.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: RTT RTC timestamp
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4705241
|Description: When Quantum-2 is part of an XDR topology, serving as a leaf switch connected to NDR-based hosts, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 3–7 Gb/s is expected.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: XDR, NDR, Quantum-2
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4705948
|Description: When using DC as the InfiniBand transport type to perform an ib_read RDMA operation between ConnectX-7 (NDR) and ConnectX-8, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 25% may be observed when using a low number of QPs (1–16). The performance degradation diminishes as the number of QPs increases.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: DC, ib_read RDMA, NDR, performance
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4685736
|Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.
|Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.
|Keywords: DPA
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4618452
|Description: When only a partial number of fiber lanes are connected to a module (i.e., not all supported lanes are populated), the module re-insertion process may experience an extended link-up time of approximately one minute. This occurs because the module requires additional time to detect that only a subset of the lanes is connected.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Cables
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4270913
|Description: For DC InfiniBand transport, using SRQs requires distributing QPs across four SRQs. Each QP must be assigned to its own SRQ when there are up to four QPs.
|Workaround: If more than four QPs are used, they must be evenly distributed across the four available SRQs.
|Keywords: DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ, QPs
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4665802
|Description: Due to a re-burst scheduler limitation, the expected “speed of light” value for single QP RDMA Write on ConnectX-8 devices cannot be calculated. Currently, verification is limited to identifying performance degradations relative to previous firmware versions.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Single QP RDMA Write
|Detected in version: 40.47.1026
|4412310
|Description: Split operation (port splitting) on the second port is not supported on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC model 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Port splitting
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4394475
|Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
|Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or
sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.
|Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4240828
|Description: Simultaneous access to the same PDDR module info page is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PDDR module
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4230775
|Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Telemetry rate
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4038325 /
4031430 /
|Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1, 10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4201405
|Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208