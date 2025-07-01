NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC for OCP 3.0 User Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0 . It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-8 SuperNICs for OCP Spec 3.0.

Ordering Part Numbers

Model NVIDIA SKU Port Type Supported Speed Form Factor PCIe Express Multi-Host and Socket Direct Extension Option Crypto Secure Boot Bracket Type Cooling Mechanism Lifecycle C8180P 900-9X85E-00EX-MC0 Single-cage OSFP InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (default) Ethernet: 2x400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF PCIe 6.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket Air-cooled Prototype 900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0 Single-cage OSFP InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (default) Ethernet: 2x400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF PCIe 6.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ Internal lock Bracket Partner-Cooled Prototype C8180P Partner Cooled 900-9X85E-00EX-MP0 Single-cage OSFP InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (default) Ethernet: 2x400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF PCIe 6.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ Internal lock Bracket Partner-Cooled Prototype

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

DOCA-Host User Manual describing DOCA Host features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration. DOCA Documentation User Manual describing DOCA SDK platform development. WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration. MFT User Manual (NVIDIA Firmware Tools) User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. InfiniBand Specifications InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7. IEEE Ethernet Specifications IEEE Std 802.3 Specification PCI-SIG Specifications Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. LinkX Interconnect Solutions LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 25, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, NDR and XDR including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Open Compute Project 3.0 Specifications https://www.opencompute.org/ NVIDIA ConnectX-8 Electrical and Thermal Specifications You can access the "NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Product Specifications" document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.