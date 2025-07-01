NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC for OCP 3.0 User Manual
About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0 . It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-8 SuperNICs for OCP Spec 3.0.

Model

NVIDIA SKU

Port Type

Supported Speed

Form Factor

PCIe Express

Multi-Host and Socket Direct Extension Option

Crypto

Secure Boot

Bracket Type

Cooling Mechanism

Lifecycle

C8180P

900-9X85E-00EX-MC0

Single-cage OSFP

InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (default)

Ethernet: 2x400GbE

OCP3.0 TSFF

PCIe 6.0 x16

Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Air-cooled

Prototype

900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0

Single-cage OSFP

InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (default)

Ethernet: 2x400GbE

OCP3.0 TSFF

PCIe 6.0 x16

Internal lock Bracket

Partner-Cooled

Prototype

C8180P Partner Cooled

900-9X85E-00EX-MP0

Single-cage OSFP

InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (default)

Ethernet: 2x400GbE

OCP3.0 TSFF

PCIe 6.0 x16

Internal lock Bracket

Partner-Cooled

Prototype


Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

DOCA-Host

User Manual describing DOCA Host features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration.

DOCA Documentation

User Manual describing DOCA SDK platform development.

WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation

User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration.

MFT User Manual (NVIDIA Firmware Tools)

User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node.

InfiniBand Specifications

InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7.

IEEE Ethernet Specifications

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

PCI-SIG Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.

LinkX Interconnect Solutions

LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 25, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, NDR and XDR including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 .

Open Compute Project 3.0 Specifications

https://www.opencompute.org/

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 Electrical and Thermal Specifications

You can access the "NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Product Specifications" document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.
