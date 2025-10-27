Channel Insertion Loss
Channel insertion loss refers to the reduction in signal power due to the insertion of a device in a transmission line or optical fiber. It is typically measured in decibels (dB).
The table below outlines the channel insertion loss budget for the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC in a PCIe Gen5 architecture (32 GT/s).
The listed values are based on measured data. It is advisable to add a 0.5 dB margin to your system, as channel loss may vary.
Channel Loss at Gen5
Decibels
Total add-in card (bump to Goldfinger) Insertion loss approved by PCI-SIG Gen5
9.5 dB @16GHz
SuperNIC PCIe Lanes (PCORE1)
5 dB @16GHz
Passive PCIe Auxiliary Card
2.5 dB @16GHz
MCIO harness (including connectors)
3.5 dB @16GHz
SuperNIC PCIe interface, PCIe Auxiliary Card, and MCIO harness
11 dB @16GHz