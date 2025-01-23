Introduction

The NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC™ is optimized to supercharge hyperscale AI computing workloads. With support for both InfiniBand and Ethernet networking at up to 800 gigabits per second (Gb/s), ConnectX-8 SuperNIC delivers high-speed, efficient network connectivity, significantly enhancing system performance for AI factories and cloud data center environments.

Central to NVIDIA’s AI networking portfolio, ConnectX-8 SuperNICs fuel the next wave of innovation in forming accelerated, massive-scale AI compute fabrics. They seamlessly integrate with next-gen NVIDIA networking platforms, providing end-

to-end 800Gb/s connectivity. These platforms offer the robustness, feature sets, and scalability required for trillion-parameter GPU computing and generative AI applications.

With enhanced power efficiency, ConnectX-8 SuperNICs support the creation of sustainable AI data centers operating hundreds of thousands of GPUs, ensuring a future-ready infrastructure for AI advancements.

ConnectX-8 SuperNICs enable advanced routing and telemetry-based congestion control capabilities, achieving the highest network performance and peak AI workload efficiency. Additionally, ConnectX-8 InfiniBand SuperNICs extend the

capabilities of NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ to boost In-network computing in high-performance computing environments, further enhancing overall efficiency and performance.