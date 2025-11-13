Supported Interfaces

The ConnectX-8 family of IC devices delivers InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity paired with best-in-class hardware capabilities that accelerate and secure cloud and data-center workloads.

ConnectX-8 SuperNIC supports PCI Express Gen6 (5.0 and 4.0 compatible) through an x16 edge connector. The following lists host interface features:

PCIe Gen6 or Gen5

NVIDIA Multi-Host™ (up to 4 hosts)

PCIe switch downstream port containment (DPC) - Applies to 900-9X81E-00EX-DT0 only

MSI/MSI-X

Note The SuperNIC includes special circuits to protect the SuperNIC/server from ESD shocks when plugging copper cables.

Ethernet and InfiniBand traffic is transmitted through the networking connectors (QSFP112 or OSFP) on the SuperNIC.

Protocol Specifications Ethernet The network ports comply with the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet standards in Features and Benefits. InfiniBand The network ports are compliant with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Release 1.7.

For the description of the networking ports LEDs, follow the table below, depending on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC you have purchased.

SKU LEDs Scheme C8240 and C8220 SuperNICs 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0

900-9X81Q-00CV-ST0 Scheme 1: One Bi-Color LED C8180 SuperNICs 900-9X81E-00EX-ST0

900-9X81E-00EX-DT0

900-9X81E-00EX-SL0 Scheme 2: Two LEDs

There is one bi-color (Yellow and Green) I/O LED per port that indicate port speed and link status.

State Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green) Beacon command for locating the SuperNIC 1Hz blinking Yellow Error 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until the error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until the error is fixed Physical Activity The Green LED will blink. Link Up The Green LED will be solid. Physical Up (IB Only) The Yellow LED will be solid.

There are two I/O LEDs per port that indicate port speed and link status.

LED1 is a bi-color LED (Yellow and Green)

LED2 is a single-color LED (Green)

State Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green) Single Color LED (Green) Beacon command for locating the SuperNIC 1Hz blinking Yellow OFF Error 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until the error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until the error is fixed ON Physical Activity In full port speed: the Green LED is solid In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid Blinking Link Up In full port speed: the Green LED is solid In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid ON Physical Up (IB Only) The Yellow LED will be solid.

The MCIO (Multi-Channel I/O) connector in ConnectX-8 SuperNICs is a high-speed interface that provides efficient, scalable, and flexible connectivity for various data center applications. This connector supports multiple lanes of high-bandwidth data transfer, enabling faster and more efficient communication between the network card and the system or other connected components.

The 124 pins MCIO connector (SFF-TA-1016 by Amphenol) allows connectivity to an additional PCIe x16 interface or DSP devices (NVMe SSDs) via the MCIO cable. For pinouts, refer to the MCIO Interface.

The sideband management interface in ConnectX-8 SuperNICs enhances remote manageability, diagnostics, and maintenance capabilities, critical for high-availability environments like data centers and cloud infrastructure.

The sideband management interface (a 30-pin IPEX connector) in ConnectX-8 SuperNICs enables out-of-band management, allowing administrators to monitor and control the network device independently of regular data traffic. It supports remote monitoring, even when the host system is unresponsive, by integrating with Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC) for tasks like firmware updates, diagnostics, and health monitoring. This interface ensures continuous management of the NIC's performance, security, and status without disrupting network operations, making it vital for maintaining uptime in data centers and cloud environments.

The table below specifies the maximum trace lengths per board type. Please consider the maximum trace length on the board in your design.

SKUs Maximum Trace Length on the Board C8240 and C8220 SuperNICs 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0

900-9X81Q-00CV-ST0 140mm (5.51 inch) C8180 SuperNICS 900-9X81E-00EX-ST0

900-9X81E-00EX-DT0

900-9X81E-00EX-SL0 75mm (2.95 inch)

An optional accessory is available for debugging purposes. The ConnectX-8 Cable Extender board provides access to the MTUSB, PPS, NCSI, EN_INB_REC, and FNP interfaces, enabling debugging.

The kit includes the extender board and a 200mm IPEX cable ( micro-coax, pin-to-pin, lock-to-lock ) that can be connected via the 30-pin connector on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC.