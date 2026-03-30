Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-9 SuperNIC firmware.
ConnectX-9 firmware supports the following speeds/protocols:
- InfiniBand - NDR, XDR
- Ethernet - 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, 800GbE
- PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
For additional supported speeds/protocols by the ConnectX-9 ASIC, please refer to the hardware User Manual.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-9 Firmware
82.48.1000
DOCA-HOST
3.3.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
26.1.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.35.0-159
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.9.101
UEFI
14.41.13
NVOS
25.02.6000 onwards
Quantum-3 FW (part of NVOS)
35.2016.2080 onwards