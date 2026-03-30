NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v82.48.1000 (February 2026 GA Release)
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Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-9 SuperNIC firmware.
ConnectX-9 firmware supports the following speeds/protocols:

  • InfiniBand - NDR, XDR
  • Ethernet - 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, 800GbE
  • PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

For additional supported speeds/protocols by the ConnectX-9 ASIC, please refer to the hardware User Manual.

Supported Devices

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-9 Firmware

82.48.1000

DOCA-HOST

3.3.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

26.1.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.35.0-159

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.9.101

UEFI

14.41.13

NVOS

25.02.6000 onwards

Quantum-3 FW (part of NVOS)

35.2016.2080 onwards
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