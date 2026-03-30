Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-9 SuperNIC firmware.

ConnectX-9 firmware supports the following speeds/protocols:



InfiniBand - NDR, XDR

Ethernet - 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, 800GbE

PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

Note When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

For additional supported speeds/protocols by the ConnectX-9 ASIC, please refer to the hardware User Manual.