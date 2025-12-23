On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Installation Guide
- 0. Required Variables
- 1. DPF Operator Installation
- 2. DPF System Installation
- 3. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
- SNAP Block (NVMe)
- SNAP VirtioFS
- Test Network Traffic
- Uninstall
HBN and SNAP Storage in DPF Zero Trust
Follow this guide from the source GitHub repo at github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/hbn-snap/README.md for better formatting of the code.
This configuration provides instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero Trust mode, utilizing DPU BMC and Redfish. It focuses on provisioning NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs using DPF, installing the HBN DPUService on those DPUs and enabling SNAP Storage on those DPUs.
This guide should be run by cloning the repo from github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/hbn-snap directory.
The system is set up as described in the prerequisites.
In addition, for this use case, the Top of Rack switch(ToR) should be configured to support unnumbered BGP towards the two ports of the DPU, where HBN will act as peer, and advertise routes over BGP to allow for ECMP from the DPU. The storage traffic between the DPU and the remote storage system goes through a VXLAN interface. Additional information about the required switch configuration can be found in the Technology Preview for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with SNAP DPU Service in virtio-fs mode.
This guide includes examples for both SNAP Block (NVMe) and SNAP VirtioFS Storage. Depending on the storage type you want to deploy, you need to ensure that the following prerequisites are met:
SNAP Block (NVMe) Prerequisites
An remote SPDK target should be set up to provide persistent storage for SNAP Block Storage.
The SPDK target should be reachable from the DPUs.
The management interface of the SPDK target should be reachable from the control plane nodes.
Make sure to check Host OS Configuration Section in SNAP service documentation to validate the host OS configuration on the worker nodes.
SNAP VirtioFS Prerequisites
An external NFS server is required to provide persistent storage for SNAP VirtioFS.
The NFS server must be reachable by both the SNAP DPU service and the nvidia-fs DPU plugin.
The NFS service must also be accessible from the DPF control plane nodes to ensure proper operation.
Make sure to check Host OS Configuration Section in SNAP VirtioFS service documentation to validate the host OS configuration on the worker nodes.
Software Prerequisites
The following tools must be installed on the machine where the commands contained in this guide run:
kubectl
helm
envsubst
This guide assumes that the setup includes only 2 workers with DPUs. If your setup has more than 2 workers, then you will need to set additional variables to enable the rest of the DPUs.
0. Required Variables
The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.
Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.
Environment variables file
## IP Address
for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g.
10.10.
10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer
for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not
## allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management
interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage
for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
## The repository URL
for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL
for the HBN container image.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
## The repository URL
for the SNAP VFS container image.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in
this guide.
export TAG=v25.
10.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"
## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END
## These define the IP range
for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces
## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range
192.168.
1.100-
110
## export IP_RANGE_START=
192.168.
1.100
## export IP_RANGE_END=
192.168.
1.110
export IP_RANGE_START=
export IP_RANGE_END=
# The password used
for DPU BMC root login, must be the same
for all DPUs
export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=
## Serial number of DPUs. If you have more than
2 DPUs, you will need to parameterize the system accordingly and expose
## additional variables.
## All serial numbers must be in lowercase.
export DPU1_SERIAL=
export DPU2_SERIAL=
Modify the variables in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:
source manifests/
00-env-vars/envvars.env
1. DPF Operator Installation
Create storage required by the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system
cat manifests/
01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This deploys the following objects:
PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolume
metadata:
name: bfb-pv
spec:
capacity:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
nfs:
path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
server: $NFS_SERVER_IP
persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
name: bfb-pvc
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
storageClassName:
""
Create DPU BMC shared password secret
In Zero Trust mode, provisioning DPUs requires authentication with Redfish. In order to do that, you must set the same root password to access the BMC for all DPUs DPF is going to manage.
For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide
The password is provided to DPF by creating the following secret:
kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password=$BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD
Additional Dependencies
Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.
This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.
Deploy the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
HTTP Registry (default)
If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:
helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY}
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
OCI Registry
For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF Operator installation with:
## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all
2. DPF System Installation
This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.
Deploy the DPF System components
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1
cat manifests/
02-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components
---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuDetector:
disable:
true
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName:
"bfb-pvc"
dmsTimeout:
900
installInterface:
installViaRedfish:
# Set
this to the IP of one of your control plane nodes +
8080 port
bfbRegistryAddress:
"$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:8080"
skipDPUNodeDiscovery:
false
kamajiClusterManager:
disable:
false
DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
type: kamaji
maxNodes:
10
clusterEndpoint:
# deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
keepalived:
#
interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob
interface of the control plane node.
interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
# Virtual IP reserved
for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
# virtualRouterID must be in range [
1,
255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
virtualRouterID:
126
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:
""
DPUDiscovery to discover DPUDevices or DPUNodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP: $IP_RANGE_START
endIP: $IP_RANGE_END
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF System with:
## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system
## Ensure bfb registry daemonset is available
kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace dpf-operator-system bfb-registry
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready
for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all
3. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
In this section, you'll provision your DPUs and deploy the required services. You'll need to create a
DPUDeployment object that defines which
DPUServices should be installed on each selected DPU. This provides a flexible way to specify and manage the services that run on your DPUs.
If you want to learn more about
DPUDeployments, check the DPUDeployment documentation.
This guide includes examples for both SNAP Block (NVMe) and SNAP VirtioFS Storage. Please refer to the relevant sections below and follow the instructions to deploy the desired storage type.
SNAP Block (NVMe)
Create the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfig, DPUServiceTemplate and other necessary objects
In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
03.1-dpudeployment-installation-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
HBN DPUFlavor to correctly configure the DPUs on provisioning
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: hbn-snap-nvme-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE=
"no"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
5120
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
- NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=
32
- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
- LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: hbn-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG
flavor: hbn-snap-nvme-$TAG
nodeEffect:
noEffect:
true
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
dpuAnnotations:
storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu:
"true"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
services:
doca-hbn:
serviceTemplate: doca-hbn
serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn
snap-host-controller:
serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller
serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller
snap-node-driver:
serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver
doca-snap:
serviceTemplate: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration: doca-snap
block-storage-dpu-plugin:
serviceTemplate: block-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration: block-storage-dpu-plugin
spdk-csi-controller:
serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller
serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller
spdk-csi-controller-dpu:
serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: p0
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p0_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: p1
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p1_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: pf0hpf
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf0hpf_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: pf1hpf
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf1hpf_if
- ports:
- service:
name: doca-snap
interface: app_sf
ipam:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: snap_if
DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
serviceConfiguration:
serviceDaemonSet:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
[
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf0hpf",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool1"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf1hpf",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool2"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}}
]
helmChart:
values:
configuration:
perDPUValuesYAML: |
- hostnamePattern:
"*"
values:
bgp_peer_group: hbn
vrf1: RED
vrf2: BLUE
l3vni1:
100001
l3vni2:
100002
- hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65101
- hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65201
startupYAMLJ2: |
- header:
model: bluefield
nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
rev-id:
1.0
version: HBN
3.0.
0
- set:
evpn:
enable: on
route-advertise: {}
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
vlan:
'10':
vni:
'10': {}
interface:
lo:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {}
type: loopback
p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if:
type: swp
link:
mtu:
9000
pf0hpf_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }}
pf1hpf_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1hpf.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }}
snap_if:
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
access:
10
vlan10:
type: svi
vlan:
10
nve:
vxlan:
arp-nd-suppress: on
enable: on
source:
address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
router:
bgp:
enable: on
graceful-restart:
mode: full
vrf:
default:
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
multipaths:
ebgp:
16
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
neighbor:
p0_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
p1_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
path-selection:
multipath:
aspath-ignore: on
peer-group:
{{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
remote-as: external
router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
{{ config.vrf1 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni1 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
{{ config.vrf2 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni2 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
interfaces:
- name: p0_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: p1_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf0hpf_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf1hpf_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: snap_if
network: mybrhbn
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version:
1.0.
5
chart: doca-hbn
values:
image:
repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
3.2.
1-doca3.
2.1
resources:
memory: 6Gi
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
5
DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"p1"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf0hpf
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"pf0hpf"
spec:
interfaceType: pf
pf:
pfID:
0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf1hpf
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"pf1hpf"
spec:
interfaceType: pf
pf:
pfID:
1
DPUServiceIPAM to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: pool1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"10.0.121.0/24"
gatewayIndex:
2
prefixSize:
29
# These preallocations are not necessary. We specify them so that the validation commands are straightforward.
allocations:
dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}-${DPU1_SERIAL}:
10.0.
121.0/
29
dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}-${DPU2_SERIAL}:
10.0.
121.8/
29
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: pool2
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"10.0.122.0/24"
gatewayIndex:
2
prefixSize:
29
DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: loopback
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipv4Network:
network:
"11.0.0.0/24"
prefixSize:
32
DPUServiceIPAM for storage network
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: storage-pool
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
ipv4Subnet:
subnet:
"10.0.124.0/24"
gateway:
"10.0.124.1"
perNodeIPCount:
8
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
docaSnap:
enabled:
true
image:
repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
1.5.
0-doca3.
2.0
snapRpcInitConf: |
nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.
2022-
10.io.nvda.nvme:
0
interfaces:
- name: app_sf
network: mybrsfc
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
values:
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
resourceRequirements:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for Block Storage DPU Plugin
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: block-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: block-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
blockStorageVendorDpuPlugin:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: block-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: block-storage-dpu-plugin
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
snapHostController:
enabled:
true
config:
targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
deployCrds:
true
snapNodeDriver:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SPDK CSI Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
enabled:
true
config:
targets:
nodes:
# name of the target
- name: spdk-target
# management address
rpcURL: http:
//10.0.110.25:8000
# type of the target, e.g. nvme-tcp, nvme-rdma
targetType: nvme-rdma
# target service IP
targetAddr:
10.0.
124.1
# required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection
# details to access the DPU cluster.
#
this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API.
dpuClusterSecret: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
3.0
chart: spdk-csi-controller
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SPDK CSI Controller on DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
enabled:
true
storageClass:
# the name of the storage
class that will be created
for spdk-csi,
#
this StorageClass name should be used in the StorageVendor settings
name: spdkcsi-sc
# name of the secret that contains credentials
for the remote SPDK target,
# content of the secret is injected during CreateVolume request
secretName: spdkcsi-secret
# namespace of the secret with credentials
for the remote SPDK target
secretNamespace: dpf-operator-system
rbacRoles:
spdkCsiController:
# the name of the service account
for spdk-csi-controller
#
this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest
serviceAccount: spdk-csi-controller-sa
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller-dpu
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
3.0
chart: spdk-csi-controller
DPUServiceCredentialRequest for SPDK CSI Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
name: spdk-csi-controller-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
duration: 10m
serviceAccount:
name: spdk-csi-controller-sa
namespace: dpf-operator-system
targetCluster:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
type: tokenFile
secret:
name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
Secret for SPDK CSI
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: spdkcsi-secret
namespace: dpf-operator-system
labels:
#
this label enables replication of the secret from the host to the dpu cluster
dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret:
""
stringData:
# name field in the
"rpcTokens" list should match name of the
# spdk target from DPUService.helmChart.values.host.config.targets.nodes
secret.json: |-
{
"rpcTokens": [
{
"name":
"spdk-target",
"username":
"exampleuser",
"password":
"examplepassword"
}
]
}
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example,
doca-hbn-l2xsl.
Verify the DPU and Service installation with:
## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
## Ensure the DPUs have the condition Initialized (
this may take time)
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Initialized --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
Apply Storage Configuration
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
04.1-storage-configuration-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUStorageVendor for SPDK CSI
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStorageVendor
metadata:
name: spdk-csi
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
storageClassName: spdkcsi-sc
pluginName: nvidia-block
DPUStoragePolicy for block storage
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStoragePolicy
metadata:
name: policy-block
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStorageVendors:
- spdk-csi
selectionAlgorithm:
"NumberVolumes"
parameters: {}
Check that the objects are ready:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all
Create static volume attachments
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
05.1-storage-test-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUVolumes for block storage
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolume
metadata:
name: test-volume-
static-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block
resources:
requests:
storage: 30Gi
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
volumeMode: Block
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolume
metadata:
name: test-volume-
static-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block
resources:
requests:
storage: 30Gi
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
volumeMode: Block
DPUVolumeAttachments for block storage with static PFs
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolumeAttachment
metadata:
name: test-volume-attachment-
static-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}
dpuVolumeName: test-volume-
static-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
functionType: pf
hotplugFunction:
false
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolumeAttachment
metadata:
name: test-volume-attachment-
static-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}
dpuVolumeName: test-volume-
static-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
functionType: pf
hotplugFunction:
false
At this stage, volumes can be created, but they will not be attached to the DPUs yet, because the DPUs are not ready.
Verify that the DPUVolume resources are in the Ready state:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumes --all
Be sure to create DPUVolumeAttachments that are using static PFs before rebooting the hosts. If you reboot the hosts without creating these attachments, the hardware initialization process on the host can be significantly delayed, due to timeouts caused by partially initialized emulated NVMe controllers. Creating the attachments ahead of time ensures that SNAP services can complete initialization of the emulated NVMe controllers right after the DPUs become ready.
Making the DPUs Ready
In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the hosts. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the admin depending on the infrastructure. The following verification command may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
## Ensure the DPUs are in the Rebooting phase and condition Rebooted is
false with WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot reason
kubectl wait --
for=jsonpath=
'{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Rebooted")].reason}'=WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
At this point, we have to power cycle the hosts.
For the SNAP Block (NVMe) scenario, you do not need to wait for the host to fully boot after a power cycle before removing the annotation below. On some server platforms, device initialization may be waiting for a long time until the SNAP service on the DPU becomes ready, so it is recommended to remove the annotation immediately after initiating the host power cycle.
kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
After this is done, we should expect that all DPUs become Ready:
kubectl wait --
for=
"jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
DPUVolumeAttachments that were created in the previous step should become Ready after some time:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments --all
Test Block Storage
Test Block Storage with Static PFs
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
First we check DPUVolumes that were exposed through the static storage PFs.
On the host that is used to run this guide, get the PCI address of the DPUVolumeAttachment:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-
static-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-
static-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system
pci_address_1=$(printf
"0000:%s"
"$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-static-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')")
pci_address_2=$(printf
"0000:%s"
"$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-static-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')")
echo
"Worker $DPU1_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_1"
echo
"Worker $DPU2_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_2"
Connect to the worker nodes with DPUs and set pci address variable to point to the PCI address retrieved in the previous step.
pci_address=<set to the PCI address that you retrieved in the previous step>
Check the current driver for the device
ls -lah /sys/bus/pci/devices/
"$pci_address"/driver
If the device has no driver, you may need to manually bind it.
echo nvme > /sys/bus/pci/devices/$pci_address/driver_override
echo $pci_address > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/bind
Find the block device name
block_dev_name=$(basename /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/
"$pci_address"/nvme/*/nvme*)
echo
"Block device name: $block_dev_name"
Format the device to the filesystem or use it as a raw block device.
Example how to format the device with ext4 filesystem and perform I/O operations:
mkfs.ext4 /dev/
"$block_dev_name"
mkdir -p /tmp/test-volume-
static-pf
mount /dev/
"$block_dev_name" /tmp/test-volume-
static-pf
dd
if=/dev/urandom of=/tmp/test-volume-
static-pf/test.txt bs=1M count=
1000 status=progress
umount /tmp/test-volume-
static-pf
Test Block Storage with Hot-plug PFs
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
Create DPUVolume and DPUVolumeAttachment for hot-plug storage PFs :
cat manifests/
05.1-storage-test-nvme/hotplug/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUVolume for hot-plug storage PFs
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolume
metadata:
name: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block
resources:
requests:
storage: 30Gi
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
volumeMode: Block
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolume
metadata:
name: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block
resources:
requests:
storage: 30Gi
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
volumeMode: Block
DPUVolumeAttachment for hot-plug storage PFs
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolumeAttachment
metadata:
name: test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}
dpuVolumeName: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
functionType: pf
hotplugFunction:
true
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolumeAttachment
metadata:
name: test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}
dpuVolumeName: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
functionType: pf
hotplugFunction:
true
On the host that is used to run this guide, get the PCI address of the DPUVolumeAttachment:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system
pci_address_1=$(printf
"0000:%s"
"$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')")
pci_address_2=$(printf
"0000:%s"
"$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')")
echo
"Worker $DPU1_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_1"
echo
"Worker $DPU2_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_2"
After volumes are successfully attached repeat the steps from the Test Block Storage with Static PFs section.
SNAP VirtioFS
Create the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfig, DPUServiceTemplate and other necessary objects
In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
03.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
DPUFlavor with VirtioFS Storage config
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE=
"no"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
- operation: override
path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
permissions:
"0644"
raw:
""
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
5120
nvconfig:
- device:
'*'
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=
32
- VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1
- VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=
0
- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
- LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
DPUDeployment for VirtioFS Storage
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: hbn-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG
flavor: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG
nodeEffect:
noEffect:
true
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
dpuAnnotations:
storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu:
"true"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
services:
doca-hbn:
serviceTemplate: doca-hbn
serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn
snap-host-controller:
serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller
serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller
snap-node-driver:
serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver
doca-snap:
serviceTemplate: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration: doca-snap
fs-storage-dpu-plugin:
serviceTemplate: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
nfs-csi-controller:
serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller
serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller
nfs-csi-controller-dpu:
serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: p0
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p0_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: p1
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: p1_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: pf0hpf
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf0hpf_if
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: pf1hpf
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: pf1hpf_if
- ports:
- service:
name: doca-snap
interface: app_sf
ipam:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
- service:
name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
interface: app_sf
ipam:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
- service:
name: doca-hbn
interface: snap_if
DPUServiceIPAM
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
name: storage-pool
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
ipv4Subnet:
subnet:
"10.0.124.0/24"
gateway:
"10.0.124.1"
perNodeIPCount:
8
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA HBN
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
serviceConfiguration:
serviceDaemonSet:
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
[
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf0hpf",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool1"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf1hpf",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool2"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}}
]
helmChart:
values:
configuration:
perDPUValuesYAML: |
- hostnamePattern:
"*"
values:
bgp_peer_group: hbn
vrf1: RED
vrf2: BLUE
l3vni1:
100001
l3vni2:
100002
- hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65101
- hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65201
startupYAMLJ2: |
- header:
model: bluefield
nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
rev-id:
1.0
version: HBN
3.0.
0
- set:
evpn:
enable: on
route-advertise: {}
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
vlan:
'10':
vni:
'10': {}
interface:
lo:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {}
type: loopback
p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if:
type: swp
link:
mtu:
9000
pf0hpf_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }}
pf1hpf_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1hpf.cidr }}: {}
vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }}
snap_if:
bridge:
domain:
br_default:
access:
10
vlan10:
type: svi
vlan:
10
nve:
vxlan:
arp-nd-suppress: on
enable: on
source:
address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
router:
bgp:
enable: on
graceful-restart:
mode: full
vrf:
default:
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
multipaths:
ebgp:
16
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
neighbor:
p0_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
p1_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
address-family:
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
add-path-tx: off
path-selection:
multipath:
aspath-ignore: on
peer-group:
{{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
l2vpn-evpn:
enable: on
remote-as: external
router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
{{ config.vrf1 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni1 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
{{ config.vrf2 }}:
evpn:
enable: on
vni:
{{ config.l3vni2 }}: {}
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
route-export:
to-evpn:
enable: on
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
interfaces:
- name: p0_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: p1_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf0hpf_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: pf1hpf_if
network: mybrhbn
- name: snap_if
network: mybrhbn
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version:
1.0.
5
chart: doca-hbn
values:
image:
repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
3.2.
1-doca3.
2.1
resources:
memory: 6Gi
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
5
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
docaSnap:
enabled:
true
env:
XLIO_ENABLED:
"0"
image:
repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL
tag:
1.5.
0-doca3.
2.0
interfaces:
- name: app_sf
network: mybrsfc
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: doca-snap
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
values:
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
resourceRequirements:
memory:
"2Gi"
hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"
cpu:
"8"
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
deployCrds:
true
snapNodeDriver:
enabled:
true
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-node-driver
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for FS Storage DPU Plugin
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
fsStorageVendorDpuPlugin:
enabled:
true
interfaces:
- name: app_sf
network: mybrsfc
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
values:
serviceDaemonSet:
resources:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
resourceRequirements:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
enabled:
true
config:
# required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection
# details to access the DPU cluster.
#
this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API.
dpuClusterSecret: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
2.0
chart: nfs-csi-controller
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller on DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
dpu:
enabled:
true
storageClasses:
# List of storage classes to be created
for nfs-csi
# These StorageClass names should be used in the StorageVendor settings
- name: nfs-csi
parameters:
server:
10.0.
124.1
share: /srv/nfs/share
rbacRoles:
nfsCsiController:
# the name of the service account
for nfs-csi-controller
#
this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest
serviceAccount: nfs-csi-controller-sa
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
version: v0.
2.0
chart: nfs-csi-controller
DPUServiceCredentialRequest for NFS CSI Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
name: nfs-csi-controller-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
duration: 24h
serviceAccount:
name: nfs-csi-controller-sa
namespace: dpf-operator-system
targetCluster:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
type: tokenFile
secret:
name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
namespace: dpf-operator-system
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
upgradePolicy:
applyNodeEffect:
false
serviceConfiguration:
deployInCluster:
true
helmChart:
values:
host:
snapHostController:
enabled:
true
config:
targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: snap-host-controller
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $REGISTRY
version: $TAG
chart: dpf-storage
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example,
doca-hbn-l2xsl.
Verify the DPU and Service installation with:
## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
## Ensure the DPUs have the condition Initialized (
this may take time)
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Initialized --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
Apply Storage Configuration
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
04.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStorageVendor
metadata:
name: nfs-csi
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
storageClassName: nfs-csi
pluginName: nvidia-fs
DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem storage
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStoragePolicy
metadata:
name: policy-fs
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStorageVendors:
- nfs-csi
selectionAlgorithm:
"NumberVolumes"
parameters: {}
Check that the objects are ready:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all
Making the DPUs Ready
In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the hosts. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the admin depending on the infrastructure. The following verification command may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
## Ensure the DPUs are in the Rebooting phase and condition Rebooted is
false with WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot reason
kubectl wait --
for=jsonpath=
'{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Rebooted")].reason}'=WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
At this point, we have to power cycle the hosts.
kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
After this is done, we should expect that all DPUs become Ready:
kubectl wait --
for=
"jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
Test VirtioFS Storage
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
Create DPUVolume and DPUVolumeAttachment for VirtioFS storage:
cat manifests/
05.2-storage-test-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPUVolume for VirtioFS storage
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolume
metadata:
name: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-fs
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
volumeMode: Filesystem
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolume
metadata:
name: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-fs
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
volumeMode: Filesystem
DPUVolumeAttachment for VirtioFS storage
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolumeAttachment
metadata:
name: test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}
dpuVolumeName: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL}
functionType: pf
hotplugFunction:
true
---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUVolumeAttachment
metadata:
name: test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}
dpuVolumeName: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL}
functionType: pf
hotplugFunction:
true
Verify that the DPUVolume resources are in the Ready state:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumes --all
Wait for the DPUVolumeAttachments to become Ready:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments --all
On the host that is used to run this guide, get the VirtioFS tag name of the DPUVolumeAttachment:
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system
tag_1=$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -o jsonpath=
'{.status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag}')
tag_2=$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -o jsonpath=
'{.status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag}')
echo
"Worker $DPU1_SERIAL VirtioFS tag: $tag_1"
echo
"Worker $DPU2_SERIAL VirtioFS tag: $tag_2"
Connect to the worker nodes with DPUs and set tag variable to point to the VirtioFS tag retrieved in the previous step.
tag=<set to the VirtioFS tag that you retrieved in the previous step>
Make sure the VirtioFS driver is loaded:
modprobe virtiofs
Create a directory to mount the volume:
mkdir -p /tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf
Mount the volume:
mount -t virtiofs $tag /tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf
Perform I/O operations to test the storage:
dd
if=/dev/zero of=/tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf/test.txt bs=1M count=
1000 status=progress
Unmount the volume:
umount /tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf
Test Network Traffic
Both Block and VirtioFS scenarios can be tested with the same steps.
After the DPUs are provisioned and the rest of the objects are Ready, we can test traffic by assigning an IP to the PF0 on the host for each DPU, and run a simple ping. Although the configuration is enabling both PFs, we focus on the PF0 for testing traffic. Assuming the PF0 is named
ens5f0np0:
On the host with DPU with serial number DPU1_SERIAL:
ip link set dev ens5f0np0 up
ip addr add
10.0.
121.1/
29 dev ens5f0np0
ip route add
10.0.
121.0/
24 dev ens5f0np0 via
10.0.
121.2
On the host with DPU with serial number DPU2_SERIAL:
ip link set dev ens5f0np0 up
ip addr add
10.0.
121.9/
29 dev ens5f0np0
ip route add
10.0.
121.0/
24 dev ens5f0np0 via
10.0.
121.10
On the host with DPU with serial number DPU1_SERIAL:
$ ping
10.0.
121.9 -c3
PING
10.0.
121.9 (
10.0.
121.9)
56(
84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from
10.0.
121.9: icmp_seq=
1 ttl=
64 time=
0.387 ms
64 bytes from
10.0.
121.9: icmp_seq=
2 ttl=
64 time=
0.344 ms
64 bytes from
10.0.
121.9: icmp_seq=
3 ttl=
64 time=
0.396 ms
---
10.0.
121.9 ping statistics ---
3 packets transmitted,
3 received,
0% packet loss, time 2053ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev =
0.344/
0.375/
0.396/
0.022 ms
This section covers only the DPF related components and not the prerequisites as these must be managed by the admin.
Delete storage resources
Be sure to unmount all volumes from the worker nodes before deleting the DPUVolumeAttachments or the operation may fail.
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments --all --wait
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumes --all --wait
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all --wait
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all --wait
Delete the DPF Operator system and DPF Operator
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpfoperatorconfig dpfoperatorconfig --wait
helm uninstall -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator --wait
Delete DPF Operator PVC
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete pvc bfb-pvc
kubectl delete pv bfb-pv
Note: there can be a race condition with deleting the underlying Kamaji cluster which runs the DPU cluster control plane in this guide. If that happens it may be necessary to remove finalizers manually from
DPUCluster and
Datastore objects.