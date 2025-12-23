HBN and SNAP Storage in DPF Zero Trust

This guide assumes that the setup includes only 2 workers with DPUs. If your setup has more than 2 workers, then you will need to set additional variables to enable the rest of the DPUs.

The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.

Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.

Environment variables file

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10 . 10.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST= ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not ## allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP= ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE= ## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP= ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https: ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The repository URL for the SNAP VFS container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https: ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25. 10.0 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb" ## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END ## These define the IP range for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces ## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range 192.168 . 1.100 - 110 ## export IP_RANGE_START= 192.168 . 1.100 ## export IP_RANGE_END= 192.168 . 1.110 export IP_RANGE_START= export IP_RANGE_END= # The password used for DPU BMC root login, must be the same for all DPUs export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD= ## Serial number of DPUs. If you have more than 2 DPUs, you will need to parameterize the system accordingly and expose ## additional variables. ## All serial numbers must be in lowercase. export DPU1_SERIAL= export DPU2_SERIAL=

Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

Copy Copied! source manifests/ 00 -env-vars/envvars.env





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system cat manifests/ 01 -dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This deploys the following objects:

PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""





In Zero Trust mode, provisioning DPUs requires authentication with Redfish. In order to do that, you must set the same root password to access the BMC for all DPUs DPF is going to manage.

For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide

The password is provided to DPF by creating the following secret:

Copy Copied! kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password=$BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD





Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.

Warning This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:

Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} helm repo update helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG





For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:

Copy Copied! helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF Operator installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager ## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 cat manifests/ 02 -dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuDetector: disable: true provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 installInterface: installViaRedfish: # Set this to the IP of one of your control plane nodes + 8080 port bfbRegistryAddress: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:8080" skipDPUNodeDiscovery: false kamajiClusterManager: disable: false

DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

DPUDiscovery to discover DPUDevices or DPUNodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDiscovery metadata: name: dpu-discovery namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipRangeSpec: ipRange: startIP: $IP_RANGE_START endIP: $IP_RANGE_END





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF System with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager ## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system ## Ensure bfb registry daemonset is available kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace dpf-operator-system bfb-registry ## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all

In this section, you'll provision your DPUs and deploy the required services. You'll need to create a DPUDeployment object that defines which DPUServices should be installed on each selected DPU. This provides a flexible way to specify and manage the services that run on your DPUs.

If you want to learn more about DPUDeployments , check the DPUDeployment documentation.

This guide includes examples for both SNAP Block (NVMe) and SNAP VirtioFS Storage. Please refer to the relevant sections below and follow the instructions to deploy the desired storage type.

Warning In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 03.1 -dpudeployment-installation-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

HBN DPUFlavor to correctly configure the DPUs on provisioning

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-snap-nvme-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE= "no" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 5120 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 - NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF= 1 - PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 - PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT= 32 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure

DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-snap-nvme-$TAG nodeEffect: noEffect: true dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" dpuAnnotations: storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu: "true" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn snap-host-controller: serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller snap-node-driver: serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver doca-snap: serviceTemplate: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: doca-snap block-storage-dpu-plugin: serviceTemplate: block-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: block-storage-dpu-plugin spdk-csi-controller: serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller spdk-csi-controller-dpu: serviceTemplate: spdk-csi-controller-dpu serviceConfiguration: spdk-csi-controller-dpu serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p0 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p1 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf0hpf - service: name: doca-hbn interface : pf0hpf_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf1hpf - service: name: doca-hbn interface : pf1hpf_if - ports: - service: name: doca-snap interface : app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: doca-hbn interface : snap_if

DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf0hpf" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf1hpf" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool2" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn vrf1: RED vrf2: BLUE l3vni1: 100001 l3vni2: 100002 - hostnamePattern: "dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65101 - hostnamePattern: "dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65201 startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: bluefield nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 3.0 . 0 - set: evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} bridge: domain: br_default: vlan: '10' : vni: '10' : {} interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf0hpf_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }} pf1hpf_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1hpf.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }} snap_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access: 10 vlan10: type: svi vlan: 10 nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on multipaths: ebgp: 16 l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf1 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni1 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on {{ config.vrf2 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni2 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf0hpf_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf1hpf_if network: mybrhbn - name: snap_if network: mybrhbn

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 5 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.2 . 1 -doca3. 2.1 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 5

DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "pf0hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf1hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "pf1hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 1

DPUServiceIPAM to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.121.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29 # These preallocations are not necessary. We specify them so that the validation commands are straightforward. allocations: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}-${DPU1_SERIAL}: 10.0 . 121.0 / 29 dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}-${DPU2_SERIAL}: 10.0 . 121.8 / 29 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.122.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29

DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "11.0.0.0/24" prefixSize: 32

DPUServiceIPAM for storage network

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: storage-pool namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool ipv4Subnet: subnet: "10.0.124.0/24" gateway: "10.0.124.1" perNodeIPCount: 8

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: docaSnap: enabled: true image: repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 1.5 . 0 -doca3. 2.0 snapRpcInitConf: | nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn. 2022 - 10 .io.nvda.nvme: 0 interfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1 resourceRequirements: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for Block Storage DPU Plugin

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: block-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: block-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: blockStorageVendorDpuPlugin: enabled: true

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: block-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: block-storage-dpu-plugin helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: snapHostController: enabled: true config: targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: deployCrds: true snapNodeDriver: enabled: true

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SPDK CSI Controller

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: spdk-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: enabled: true config: targets: nodes: # name of the target - name: spdk-target # management address rpcURL: http: # type of the target, e.g. nvme-tcp, nvme-rdma targetType: nvme-rdma # target service IP targetAddr: 10.0 . 124.1 # required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection # details to access the DPU cluster. # this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API. dpuClusterSecret: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: spdk-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: oci: version: v0. 3.0 chart: spdk-csi-controller

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SPDK CSI Controller on DPU

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller-dpu upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: enabled: true storageClass: # the name of the storage class that will be created for spdk-csi, # this StorageClass name should be used in the StorageVendor settings name: spdkcsi-sc # name of the secret that contains credentials for the remote SPDK target, # content of the secret is injected during CreateVolume request secretName: spdkcsi-secret # namespace of the secret with credentials for the remote SPDK target secretNamespace: dpf-operator-system rbacRoles: spdkCsiController: # the name of the service account for spdk-csi-controller # this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest serviceAccount: spdk-csi-controller-sa

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: spdk-csi-controller-dpu helmChart: source: repoURL: oci: version: v0. 3.0 chart: spdk-csi-controller

DPUServiceCredentialRequest for SPDK CSI Controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata: name: spdk-csi-controller-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: duration: 10m serviceAccount: name: spdk-csi-controller-sa namespace: dpf-operator-system targetCluster: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 type: tokenFile secret: name: spdk-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system

Secret for SPDK CSI

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: spdkcsi-secret namespace: dpf-operator-system labels: # this label enables replication of the secret from the host to the dpu cluster dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret: "" stringData: # name field in the "rpcTokens" list should match name of the # spdk target from DPUService.helmChart.values.host.config.targets.nodes secret.json: |- { "rpcTokens" : [ { "name" : "spdk-target" , "username" : "exampleuser" , "password" : "examplepassword" } ] }





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example, doca-hbn-l2xsl .

Verify the DPU and Service installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap ## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all ## Ensure the DPUs have the condition Initialized ( this may take time) kubectl wait -- for =condition=Initialized --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl :

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 04.1 -storage-configuration-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPUStorageVendor for SPDK CSI

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStorageVendor metadata: name: spdk-csi namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: storageClassName: spdkcsi-sc pluginName: nvidia-block

DPUStoragePolicy for block storage

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStoragePolicy metadata: name: policy-block namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStorageVendors: - spdk-csi selectionAlgorithm: "NumberVolumes" parameters: {}

Check that the objects are ready:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 05.1 -storage-test-nvme/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPUVolumes for block storage

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolume metadata: name: test-volume- static -pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block resources: requests: storage: 30Gi accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Block --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolume metadata: name: test-volume- static -pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block resources: requests: storage: 30Gi accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Block

DPUVolumeAttachments for block storage with static PFs

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolumeAttachment metadata: name: test-volume-attachment- static -pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL} dpuVolumeName: test-volume- static -pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} functionType: pf hotplugFunction: false --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolumeAttachment metadata: name: test-volume-attachment- static -pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL} dpuVolumeName: test-volume- static -pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} functionType: pf hotplugFunction: false

At this stage, volumes can be created, but they will not be attached to the DPUs yet, because the DPUs are not ready.

Verify that the DPUVolume resources are in the Ready state:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumes --all

Warning Be sure to create DPUVolumeAttachments that are using static PFs before rebooting the hosts. If you reboot the hosts without creating these attachments, the hardware initialization process on the host can be significantly delayed, due to timeouts caused by partially initialized emulated NVMe controllers. Creating the attachments ahead of time ensures that SNAP services can complete initialization of the emulated NVMe controllers right after the DPUs become ready.





In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the hosts. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the admin depending on the infrastructure. The following verification command may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUs are in the Rebooting phase and condition Rebooted is false with WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot reason kubectl wait -- for =jsonpath= '{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Rebooted")].reason}' =WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl :

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments

At this point, we have to power cycle the hosts.

Note For the SNAP Block (NVMe) scenario, you do not need to wait for the host to fully boot after a power cycle before removing the annotation below. On some server platforms, device initialization may be waiting for a long time until the SNAP service on the DPU becomes ready, so it is recommended to remove the annotation immediately after initiating the host power cycle.

Copy Copied! kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

After this is done, we should expect that all DPUs become Ready:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for = "jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments

DPUVolumeAttachments that were created in the previous step should become Ready after some time:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments --all





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

First we check DPUVolumes that were exposed through the static storage PFs.

On the host that is used to run this guide, get the PCI address of the DPUVolumeAttachment:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment- static -pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment- static -pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system pci_address_1=$(printf "0000:%s" "$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-static-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')" ) pci_address_2=$(printf "0000:%s" "$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-static-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')" ) echo "Worker $DPU1_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_1" echo "Worker $DPU2_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_2"

Connect to the worker nodes with DPUs and set pci address variable to point to the PCI address retrieved in the previous step.

Copy Copied! pci_address=<set to the PCI address that you retrieved in the previous step>

Check the current driver for the device

Copy Copied! ls -lah /sys/bus/pci/devices/ "$pci_address" /driver

If the device has no driver, you may need to manually bind it.

Copy Copied! echo nvme > /sys/bus/pci/devices/$pci_address/driver_override echo $pci_address > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/bind

Find the block device name

Copy Copied! block_dev_name=$(basename /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvme/ "$pci_address" /nvme/*/nvme*) echo "Block device name: $block_dev_name"

Format the device to the filesystem or use it as a raw block device.

Example how to format the device with ext4 filesystem and perform I/O operations:

Copy Copied! mkfs.ext4 /dev/ "$block_dev_name" mkdir -p /tmp/test-volume- static -pf mount /dev/ "$block_dev_name" /tmp/test-volume- static -pf dd if =/dev/urandom of=/tmp/test-volume- static -pf/test.txt bs=1M count= 1000 status=progress

Copy Copied! umount /tmp/test-volume- static -pf





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Create DPUVolume and DPUVolumeAttachment for hot-plug storage PFs :

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 05.1 -storage-test-nvme/hotplug/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPUVolume for hot-plug storage PFs

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolume metadata: name: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block resources: requests: storage: 30Gi accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Block --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolume metadata: name: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-block resources: requests: storage: 30Gi accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Block

DPUVolumeAttachment for hot-plug storage PFs

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolumeAttachment metadata: name: test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL} dpuVolumeName: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} functionType: pf hotplugFunction: true --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolumeAttachment metadata: name: test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL} dpuVolumeName: test-volume-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} functionType: pf hotplugFunction: true

On the host that is used to run this guide, get the PCI address of the DPUVolumeAttachment:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system pci_address_1=$(printf "0000:%s" "$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')" ) pci_address_2=$(printf "0000:%s" "$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -o jsonpath='{.status.dpu.pciAddress}')" ) echo "Worker $DPU1_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_1" echo "Worker $DPU2_SERIAL NMMe PCI address: $pci_address_2"

After volumes are successfully attached repeat the steps from the Test Block Storage with Static PFs section.

Warning In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 03.2 -dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

DPUFlavor with VirtioFS Storage config

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE= "no" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 5120 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 - PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT= 32 - VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 - VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF= 0 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure

DPUDeployment for VirtioFS Storage

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG nodeEffect: noEffect: true dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" dpuAnnotations: storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu: "true" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn snap-host-controller: serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller snap-node-driver: serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver doca-snap: serviceTemplate: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: doca-snap fs-storage-dpu-plugin: serviceTemplate: fs-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: fs-storage-dpu-plugin nfs-csi-controller: serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller nfs-csi-controller-dpu: serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller-dpu serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller-dpu serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p0 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p1 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf0hpf - service: name: doca-hbn interface : pf0hpf_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf1hpf - service: name: doca-hbn interface : pf1hpf_if - ports: - service: name: doca-snap interface : app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin interface : app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: doca-hbn interface : snap_if

DPUServiceIPAM

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: storage-pool namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool ipv4Subnet: subnet: "10.0.124.0/24" gateway: "10.0.124.1" perNodeIPCount: 8

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA HBN

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf0hpf" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf1hpf" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool2" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn vrf1: RED vrf2: BLUE l3vni1: 100001 l3vni2: 100002 - hostnamePattern: "dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL}*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65101 - hostnamePattern: "dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL}*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65201 startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: bluefield nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 3.0 . 0 - set: evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} bridge: domain: br_default: vlan: '10' : vni: '10' : {} interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf0hpf_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }} pf1hpf_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1hpf.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }} snap_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access: 10 vlan10: type: svi vlan: 10 nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on multipaths: ebgp: 16 l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf1 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni1 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on {{ config.vrf2 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni2 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf0hpf_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf1hpf_if network: mybrhbn - name: snap_if network: mybrhbn

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 5 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.2 . 1 -doca3. 2.1 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 5

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: docaSnap: enabled: true env: XLIO_ENABLED: "0" image: repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 1.5 . 0 -doca3. 2.0 interfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1 resourceRequirements: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: deployCrds: true snapNodeDriver: enabled: true

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for FS Storage DPU Plugin

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: fsStorageVendorDpuPlugin: enabled: true interfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1 resourceRequirements: nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: enabled: true config: # required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection # details to access the DPU cluster. # this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API. dpuClusterSecret: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: oci: version: v0. 2.0 chart: nfs-csi-controller

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller on DPU

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: enabled: true storageClasses: # List of storage classes to be created for nfs-csi # These StorageClass names should be used in the StorageVendor settings - name: nfs-csi parameters: server: 10.0 . 124.1 share: /srv/nfs/share rbacRoles: nfsCsiController: # the name of the service account for nfs-csi-controller # this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest serviceAccount: nfs-csi-controller-sa

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu helmChart: source: repoURL: oci: version: v0. 2.0 chart: nfs-csi-controller

DPUServiceCredentialRequest for NFS CSI Controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: duration: 24h serviceAccount: name: nfs-csi-controller-sa namespace: dpf-operator-system targetCluster: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 type: tokenFile secret: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: snapHostController: enabled: true config: targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example, doca-hbn-l2xsl .

Verify the DPU and Service installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap ## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all ## Ensure the DPUs have the condition Initialized ( this may take time) kubectl wait -- for =condition=Initialized --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl :

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 04.2 -storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStorageVendor metadata: name: nfs-csi namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: storageClassName: nfs-csi pluginName: nvidia-fs

DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem storage

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStoragePolicy metadata: name: policy-fs namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStorageVendors: - nfs-csi selectionAlgorithm: "NumberVolumes" parameters: {}

Check that the objects are ready:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all





In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the hosts. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the admin depending on the infrastructure. The following verification command may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUs are in the Rebooting phase and condition Rebooted is false with WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot reason kubectl wait -- for =jsonpath= '{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Rebooted")].reason}' =WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl :

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments

At this point, we have to power cycle the hosts.

Copy Copied! kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

After this is done, we should expect that all DPUs become Ready:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for = "jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Create DPUVolume and DPUVolumeAttachment for VirtioFS storage:

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 05.2 -storage-test-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPUVolume for VirtioFS storage

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolume metadata: name: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-fs resources: requests: storage: 10Gi accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Filesystem --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolume metadata: name: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStoragePolicyName: policy-fs resources: requests: storage: 10Gi accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce volumeMode: Filesystem

DPUVolumeAttachment for VirtioFS storage

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolumeAttachment metadata: name: test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU1_SERIAL} dpuVolumeName: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} functionType: pf hotplugFunction: true --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVolumeAttachment metadata: name: test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeName: dpu-node-${DPU2_SERIAL} dpuVolumeName: test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} functionType: pf hotplugFunction: true

Verify that the DPUVolume resources are in the Ready state:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumes --all

Wait for the DPUVolumeAttachments to become Ready:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments --all

On the host that is used to run this guide, get the VirtioFS tag name of the DPUVolumeAttachment:

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready dpuvolumeattachments/test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -n dpf-operator-system tag_1=$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU1_SERIAL} -o jsonpath= '{.status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag}' ) tag_2=$(kubectl get -n dpf-operator-system dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com test-volume-attachment-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-${DPU2_SERIAL} -o jsonpath= '{.status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag}' ) echo "Worker $DPU1_SERIAL VirtioFS tag: $tag_1" echo "Worker $DPU2_SERIAL VirtioFS tag: $tag_2"

Connect to the worker nodes with DPUs and set tag variable to point to the VirtioFS tag retrieved in the previous step.

Copy Copied! tag=<set to the VirtioFS tag that you retrieved in the previous step>

Make sure the VirtioFS driver is loaded:

Copy Copied! modprobe virtiofs

Create a directory to mount the volume:

Copy Copied! mkdir -p /tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf

Mount the volume:

Copy Copied! mount -t virtiofs $tag /tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf

Perform I/O operations to test the storage:

Copy Copied! dd if =/dev/zero of=/tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf/test.txt bs=1M count= 1000 status=progress

Unmount the volume:

Copy Copied! umount /tmp/test-volume-virtiofs-hotplug-pf

Both Block and VirtioFS scenarios can be tested with the same steps.

After the DPUs are provisioned and the rest of the objects are Ready, we can test traffic by assigning an IP to the PF0 on the host for each DPU, and run a simple ping. Although the configuration is enabling both PFs, we focus on the PF0 for testing traffic. Assuming the PF0 is named ens5f0np0 :

On the host with DPU with serial number DPU1_SERIAL:

Copy Copied! ip link set dev ens5f0np0 up ip addr add 10.0 . 121.1 / 29 dev ens5f0np0 ip route add 10.0 . 121.0 / 24 dev ens5f0np0 via 10.0 . 121.2

On the host with DPU with serial number DPU2_SERIAL:

Copy Copied! ip link set dev ens5f0np0 up ip addr add 10.0 . 121.9 / 29 dev ens5f0np0 ip route add 10.0 . 121.0 / 24 dev ens5f0np0 via 10.0 . 121.10

On the host with DPU with serial number DPU1_SERIAL: