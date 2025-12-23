On This Page
Platform Support
Component
Version
Notes
Kubernetes
1.32-1.34
All currently supported upstream Kubernetes releases are supported
Helm
v3.5+
For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
DPF uses the following components:
Component
Origin
Repository
Image Name
Tag
Notes
ArgoCD
Community (OSS)
quay.io/argoproj
argocd
v2.14.2
Cert Manager Controller
Community (OSS)
quay.io/jetstack
cert-manager-controller
v1.18.1
Flannel
Community (OSS)
docker.io/flannel
flannel
v0.26.5
Multus
Community (OSS)
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
multus-cni
v3.9.3
NVIDIA K8s IPAM
Community (OSS)
ghcr.io/mellanox
nvidia-k8s-ipam
v0.3.5
NVIDIA Maintenance Operator
Community (OSS)
ghcr.io/mellanox
maintenance-operator
v0.2.2
NVIDIA Network Operator
Community (OSS)
nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
network-operator
v25.7.0
Node Feature Discovery
Community (OSS)
registry.k8s.io/nfd
node-feature-discovery
v0.17.1
SR-IOV Device Plugin
Community (OSS)
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
sriov-network-device-plugin
v3.9.0
Etcd Defrag
Community (OSS)
ghcr.io/ahrtr
etcd-defrag
v0.22.0
Optional
Kamaji
Community (OSS)
ghcr.io/clastix
kamaji
v1.34.0
Optional
Keepalived
Community (OSS)
docker.io/osixia
keepalived
2.0.20
Optional
Local Path Provisioner
Community (OSS)
docker.io/rancher
local-path-provisioner
v0.0.31
Optional
Kube State Metrics
Community (OSS)
registry.k8s.io/kube-state-metrics
kube-state-metrics
v2.13.0
Optional
Prometheus
Community (OSS)
quay.io/prometheus
prometheus
v2.54.1
Optional
Grafana
Community (OSS)
docker.io/grafana
grafana
11.1.0
Optional
NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Kubernetes
Notes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
1.30
NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Containerd
CRI-O
Notes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Yes
No