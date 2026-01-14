DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1

On This Page
The source for this documentation is the GitHub repo at github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform under
docs/public/.
Introduction
DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is a system that provisions and orchestrates NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in cloud environments.
Key Features
Kubernetes Integration: Streamlines DPU provisioning and management via Kubernetes APIs
DPU Service Orchestration: Enables efficient deployment and orchestration of services on DPUs
Cluster Management: Simplifies the management of DPUs within Kubernetes clusters
Hardware Support
DPF supports dual port NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs. BlueField DPUs are installed as PCI devices in servers to manage various types of network traffic, such as data center communication and storage traffic, through dedicated ports. They feature arm64 CPUs running Linux OS and NVIDIA DOCA Software components.
The DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) documentation is organized into the following sections:
Getting Started - Quick start guide and initial setup instructions
Lifecycle Management - Documentation for upgrade and maintenance of DPF
API - API reference documentation
Architecture - System architecture and design documentation
Storage Developer Guide - Documentation for Storage development and configuration
DPUServices - Documentation for DPF DPU services
DPUService Developer Guide - Documentation for DPUService development and configuration
Troubleshooting - Documentation for troubleshooting and debugging DPF
User Guides - Documentation for DPF users
Release Notes - Release notes and version history
Platform Support - Hardware requirements and supported platforms