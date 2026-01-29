On This Page
DOCA Blueman Service
DOCA BlueMan is a standalone web dashboard that runs on the DPU, providing consolidated information about system health, basic information, and telemetry counters through a single interface. All data is gathered from the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS).
DTS service must be running
Starting the Service
To start the BlueMan service, you need to create a
DPUService resource.
This resource will define the service configuration and deployment details.
Configuration file:
DPUService
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: doca-blueman-service
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.0.
8
chart: doca-blueman
serviceDaemonSet:
updateStrategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
2
labels:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service
annotations:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service
kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml
Verification
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system
exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpuservice/doca-blueman-service --show-conditions=dpuservices
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 85m
└─DPUServices
└─DPUService/doca-blueman-service dpf-operator-system
├─Ready True Success 15m
├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled True Success 17m
├─ApplicationsReady True Success 15m
├─ApplicationsReconciled True Success 17m
├─ConfigPortsReconciled True Success 17m
└─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled True Success 17m
Accessing the UI
By default, the Blueman UI is not accessible from outside the DPF host. To enable external access, configure IP prerouting using the following commands:
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 10000 -j DNAT --to-destination $DPF_BF_IP:10000
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 443 -j DNAT --to-destination $DPF_BF_IP:443
Accessing the Dashboard
Open your browser and navigate to:
https:
//$DPF_HOST_IP/login