DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1  DOCA Blueman Service

On This Page

DOCA Blueman Service

Overview

DOCA BlueMan is a standalone web dashboard that runs on the DPU, providing consolidated information about system health, basic information, and telemetry counters through a single interface. All data is gathered from the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS).

Prerequisites

Documentation

Deployment

Starting the Service

To start the BlueMan service, you need to create a DPUService resource.

This resource will define the service configuration and deployment details.

Configuration file:

DPUService

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
  name: doca-blueman-service
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
      version: 1.0.8
      chart: doca-blueman
  serviceDaemonSet:
    updateStrategy:
      type: RollingUpdate
      rollingUpdate:
        maxUnavailable: 2
    labels:
      dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service
    annotations:
      dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml


Verification

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpuservice/doca-blueman-service --show-conditions=dpuservices
NAME                                             NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig              dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  85m
└─DPUServices
  └─DPUService/doca-blueman-service              dpf-operator-system
                ├─Ready                                               True         Success  15m
                ├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled                        True         Success  17m
                ├─ApplicationsReady                                   True         Success  15m
                ├─ApplicationsReconciled                              True         Success  17m
                ├─ConfigPortsReconciled                               True         Success  17m
                └─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled                       True         Success  17m


Network Configuration

Accessing the UI

By default, the Blueman UI is not accessible from outside the DPF host. To enable external access, configure IP prerouting using the following commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 10000 -j DNAT --to-destination $DPF_BF_IP:10000
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 443 -j DNAT --to-destination $DPF_BF_IP:443


Accessing the Dashboard

Open your browser and navigate to:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
https://$DPF_HOST_IP/login


© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 29, 2026
content here