DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is a system that provisions and orchestrates NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in cloud environments.

Kubernetes Integration : Streamlines DPU provisioning and management via Kubernetes APIs

DPU Service Orchestration : Enables efficient deployment and orchestration of services on DPUs

Cluster Management: Simplifies the management of DPUs within Kubernetes clusters

DPF supports dual port NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs. BlueField DPUs are installed as PCI devices in servers to manage various types of network traffic, such as data center communication and storage traffic, through dedicated ports. They feature arm64 CPUs running Linux OS and NVIDIA DOCA Software components.

The DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) documentation is organized into the following sections: