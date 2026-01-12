DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
DOCA Platform Framework v25.10.1

This is a patch release on top of the 25.10.0 release of the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). It includes bug fixes and improvements to enhance the provisioning and orchestration of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes environments.

The release notes for 25.10.0 still apply for this release and information presented in this documentation is an amendment to the previous release notes.

Revision History

Date

Description

Jan 2026

General Availability (GA) release of DOCA Platform Framework v25.10.1

Features

  • Support transitioning from NIC mode to DPU mode: Enables transitioning NVIDIA BlueField DPUs from NIC mode to DPU mode during provisioning
