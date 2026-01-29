On This Page
DOCA Platform Framework v25.7.1
This is a patch release on top of the 25.7.0 release of the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). It includes bug fixes and improvements to enhance the provisioning and orchestration of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes environments.
The release notes for 25.7.0 still apply for this release and information presented in this documentation is an amendment to the previous release notes.
This release contains artifacts only for the core DPF components and doesn't include VPC, Storage and OVN Kubernetes related artifacts.
Support provisioning a single DPU in nodes that have more than one DPU: This feature enables customers to select which DPU DPF should provision and run services on in systems that have more than 1 DPU. It's still not supported to provision more than 1 DPU per node.
[HBN DPUService] Pod stuck in CrashLoopBackOff due to hbn-sidecar failing
Occasionally, on creation of the HBN DPUService Pod, it could happen that the hbn-sidecar container would fail to run
ovs-ofctl add-flowwith arguments that contain
in_port=-1. In this release, we introduced a patch that helps reduce the probability of this happening.
Internal Ref #4618866