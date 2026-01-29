DPF CLI - dpfctl

There are 2 ways to run dpfctl :

Install : You can download & run dpfctl locally on your machine

Execute Inside Kubernetes Pod: With this way you can ensure that you are using the correct version of dpfctl that is compatible with the DPF Operator

To download the latest version of dpfctl , you can find the latest version on NGC doca/dpfctl.

There are 3 different versions available for different architectures:

dpfctl-linux-amd64

dpfctl-linux-arm64

dpfctl-darwin-arm64

You can also download it directly from the command line (in this example we are using dpfctl-linux-amd64 with version v25.10.1 ):

Copy Copied! curl -L -o /usr/local/bin/dpfctl https: chmod +x /usr/local/bin/dpfctl





To execute dpfctl from the running container:

Copy Copied! kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all

For convenience, you can create a shell alias to simplify your commands:

Copy Copied! alias dpfctl= "kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "

If you want to use watch according to man watch :

If the last character of the alias value is a blank, then the next command word following the alias is also checked for alias expansion.

To use watch with custom arguments (like -n1 for interval), add both aliases to your shell's configuration file (e.g., .bashrc , .zshrc , or .profile ):