DPF System Prerequisites for Host Trusted
DPF makes a number of assumptions about the hardware, software and networking of the machines it runs on. Some of the specific user guides add their own requirements.
There is a high availability control plane machines serving many worker nodes in a cluster running DPF.
Control Plane Machines
Each control plane machine:
May be virtualized
x86_64 architecture
16 GB RAM
8 CPUs
DPUs are not installed
Worker Machines
Each worker machine:
Bare metal - no virtualization
x86_64 architecture
16 GB RAM
8 CPUs
Any number of DPUs
DPUs
Bluefield 3
32 GB memory
Flashed with NVIDIA BFB with DOCA version 2.5 or higher
Out-of-band management port is not used
Control Plane Machines
NFS client packages - i.e.
nfs-common
NFS server available with
/mnt/dpf_sharereadable and writable by any user
Worker Machines
In-Band Manageability Interfaceenabled in BIOS
NFS client packages - i.e.
nfs-common
NFS server available with
/mnt/dpf_sharereadable and writable by any user
rshim package is not installed
Kubernetes
Kubernetes 1.32 - 1.34
Control plane nodes have the labels
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" : ""
All nodes have full internet access - both from the host out-of-band and DPU high speed interfaces
Virtual IP from the management subnet reserved for internal DPF usage
The out-of-band management and high-speed networks are routable to each other
The control plane nodes hosting the DPU control plane pods must be located on the same L2 broadcast domain
The out-of-band management fabric on which control plane nodes are connected should allow MultiCast traffic (used for VRRP)